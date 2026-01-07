Compass Diversified Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2025 Earnings and Conference Call Information

WESTPORT, Conn., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) (“CODI” or the “Company”), an owner of leading middle-market branded consumer and industrial businesses, announced today that it plans to report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 on Wednesday, January 14, 2026 after market close. The Company has scheduled a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its third quarter and year-to-date financial results and business outlook.

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CODI’s website. To avoid delays, participants are encouraged to log into the webcast 15 minutes before the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 134, as amended, including without limitation, CODI's expectations regarding the timing of a conference call to discuss its third quarter and year-to-date results, CODI's expectations with respect to the delivery of its financial results, the future performance of CODI and its subsidiaries and the filing or delay of CODI's periodic reports.

