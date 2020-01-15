Wednesday 15 January 2020 at 5:45 pm

2020 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA), an equipment and systems manufacturer for the car and HGV industry specialised in fluids management and mechanisms, announced its financial communication calendar for 2020:

Press releases Meetings Full-year 2019 revenue 13 February 2020 Full-year 2019 earnings 8 April 2020 9 April 2020

at 10:00 am in Paris First-quarter 2020 revenue 14 May 2020 Annual General Meeting 28 May 2020 First half-year 2020 revenue 30 July 2020 First half-year 2020 earnings 24 September 2020 25 September 2020

at 10:00 am in Paris Third-quarter 2020 revenue 12 November 2020





All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day. Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.

Next press release: turnover for 2019, Thursday 13 February 2020, after markets close.



An independent family group, listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.



Operating in 20 countries across five continents, AKWEL employs almost 12,000 people worldwide.







Euronext Paris – Compartiment B – ISIN: FR0000053027 – Reuters: AKW.PA – Bloomberg: AKW:FP

Contacts





AKWEL

Jean-Louis Thomasset – Vice-President of the Executive Board/Financial VP – Tel.: +33 4 50 56 99 25

EKNO – Press Relations

Christine Savoie – Jean-Marc Atlan – christine.savoie@ekno.fr – Tel.: +33 6 46 90 34 23/+33 6 07 37 20 44

CALYPTUS – Investor Relations

Mathieu Calleux – Gregory Bosson – akwel@calyptus.net – Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

