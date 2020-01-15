                                                                                                                                   Wednesday 15 January 2020 at 5:45 pm

2020 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA), an equipment and systems manufacturer for the car and HGV industry specialised in fluids management and mechanisms, announced its financial communication calendar for 2020:

 Press releasesMeetings
Full-year 2019 revenue13 February 2020 
Full-year 2019 earnings8 April 20209 April 2020
at 10:00 am in Paris
First-quarter 2020 revenue14 May 2020 
Annual General Meeting28 May 2020 
First half-year 2020 revenue30 July 2020 
First half-year 2020 earnings24 September 202025 September 2020
at 10:00 am in Paris
Third-quarter 2020 revenue12 November 2020 

             

All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day. Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.

Next press release: turnover for 2019, Thursday 13 February 2020, after markets close.

 
An independent family group, listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 20 countries across five continents, AKWEL employs almost 12,000 people worldwide.

 

Euronext Paris – Compartiment B – ISIN: FR0000053027 – Reuters: AKW.PA – Bloomberg: AKW:FP

Contacts


AKWEL
Jean-Louis Thomasset – Vice-President of the Executive Board/Financial VP – Tel.: +33 4 50 56 99 25

EKNO – Press Relations
Christine Savoie – Jean-Marc Atlan – christine.savoie@ekno.fr – Tel.: +33 6 46 90 34 23/+33 6 07 37 20 44

CALYPTUS – Investor Relations
Mathieu Calleux – Gregory Bosson – akwel@calyptus.net – Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68

