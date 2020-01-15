Wednesday 15 January 2020 at 5:45 pm
2020 FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION CALENDAR
AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA), an equipment and systems manufacturer for the car and HGV industry specialised in fluids management and mechanisms, announced its financial communication calendar for 2020:
|Press releases
|Meetings
|Full-year 2019 revenue
|13 February 2020
|Full-year 2019 earnings
|8 April 2020
|9 April 2020
at 10:00 am in Paris
|First-quarter 2020 revenue
|14 May 2020
|Annual General Meeting
|28 May 2020
|First half-year 2020 revenue
|30 July 2020
|First half-year 2020 earnings
|24 September 2020
|25 September 2020
at 10:00 am in Paris
|Third-quarter 2020 revenue
|12 November 2020
All aforementioned press statements will be disclosed after closing of usual trading day. Calendar may be subject to change and is communicated on an indicative basis.
|Next press release: turnover for 2019, Thursday 13 February 2020, after markets close.
|An independent family group, listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, AKWEL is an automotive and HGV equipment and systems manufacturer specialising in fluid management and mechanisms, offering first-rate industrial and technological expertise in applying and processing materials (plastics, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.
Operating in 20 countries across five continents, AKWEL employs almost 12,000 people worldwide.
Euronext Paris – Compartiment B – ISIN: FR0000053027 – Reuters: AKW.PA – Bloomberg: AKW:FP
Contacts
AKWEL
Jean-Louis Thomasset – Vice-President of the Executive Board/Financial VP – Tel.: +33 4 50 56 99 25
EKNO – Press Relations
Christine Savoie – Jean-Marc Atlan – christine.savoie@ekno.fr – Tel.: +33 6 46 90 34 23/+33 6 07 37 20 44
CALYPTUS – Investor Relations
Mathieu Calleux – Gregory Bosson – akwel@calyptus.net – Tel.: +33 1 53 65 68 68
Attachment
Akwel
CHAMPFROMIER, FRANCE
Press Release_AKWEL_2020_Financial_Communication_CalendarFILE URL | Copy the link below
Akwel LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: