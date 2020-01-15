Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE
Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2019:
As a reminder :
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on june 30 2019 on the liquidity account :
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
