Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2019:

22,674 shares

€ 271,278.44

Number of executions on buy side on semester : 116

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 225

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 67,923 shares for € 442,416.60

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 86,764 shares for € 568,396.38

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on june 30 2019 on the liquidity account :

41,515 shares

€ 145,298.66

Number of executions on buy side on semester : 131

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 230

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 77,630 shares for € 491,545.16

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 83,641 shares for € 532,205.76

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started :

28,440 shares

€ 49,007.93

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Attachment