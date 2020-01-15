TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline today, please note that under Record Date column, it should have read February 29, 2020 and under Payment Date column, it should have read December 15, 2020. The corrected release follows:

Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:



Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit) January 31, 2020 February 17, 2020 $0.01 February 29, 2020 March 16, 2020 $0.01 March 31, 2020 April 15, 2020 $0.01 April 30, 2020 May 15, 2020 $0.01 May 31, 2020 June 15, 2020 $0.01 June 30, 2020 July 15, 2020 $0.01 July 31, 2020 August 17, 2020 $0.01 August 31, 2020 September 15, 2020 $0.01 September 30, 2020 October 15, 2020 $0.01 October 31, 2020 November 16, 2020 $0.01 November 30, 2020 December 15, 2020 $0.01 December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021 $0.01