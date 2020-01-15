TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline today, please note that under Record Date column, it should have read February 29, 2020 and under Payment Date column, it should have read December 15, 2020. The corrected release follows:

Energy Income Fund (TSX – ENI.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:

Record DatePayment DateAmount (C$ per unit)
January 31, 2020February 17, 2020$0.01
February 29, 2020March 16, 2020$0.01
March 31, 2020April 15, 2020$0.01
April 30, 2020May 15, 2020$0.01
May 31, 2020June 15, 2020$0.01
June 30, 2020July 15, 2020$0.01
July 31, 2020August 17, 2020$0.01
August 31, 2020September 15, 2020$0.01
September 30, 2020October 15, 2020$0.01
October 31, 2020November 16, 2020$0.01
November 30, 2020December 15, 2020$0.01
December 31, 2020January 15, 2021$0.01

For further information, please contact Artemis Investment Management Limited, the manager of the Fund, at (416) 934-7455 or visit our website at www.artemisfunds.ca.