TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today under the same headline by Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN), please note the record date for February and the payment date for December have been revised from February 28, 2020 and December 16, 2020 to February 29, 2020 and December 15, 2020. The corrected release follows:

Citadel Income Fund (TSX – CTF.UN) (the “Fund”) announces the following distributions per unit will be declared payable on each distribution payment date to unitholders of record on the distribution record date indicated below:



Record Date Payment Date Amount (C$ per unit) January 31, 2020 February 17, 2020 $0.01 February 29, 2020 March 16, 2020 $0.01 March 31, 2020 April 15, 2020 $0.01 April 30, 2020 May 15, 2020 $0.01 May 31, 2020 June 15, 2020 $0.01 June 30, 2020 July 15, 2020 $0.01 July 31, 2020 August 17, 2020 $0.01 August 31, 2020 September 15, 2020 $0.01 September 30, 2020 October 15, 2020 $0.01 October 31, 2020 November 16, 2020 $0.01 November 30, 2020 December 15, 2020 $0.01 December 31, 2020 January 15, 2021 $0.01