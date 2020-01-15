CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) released its “AssetMark Monthly Knowledge” Report today. In addition, the company also disclosed its AMK Report – Annual Summary, which can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/56663453-9470-4cba-a881-64941c8c0a4f

Platform assets of $61.6 billion at the end of December, up 37.2% year-over-year.

Net flows were ($194 million) in the month of December.

° Please see the AMK Report – Annual Summary for additional details.

° Please see the AMK Report – Annual Summary for additional details. AssetMark Trust Company client cash increased 16.8% year-over-year.

Number of households increased 21.1% year-over-year to 162,225 at the end of December.

Change Mo. Yr. Dec-18 Jan-19 Feb-19 Mar-19 Apr-19 May-19 Jun-19 Jul-19 Aug-19 Sep-19 Oct-19 Nov-19 Dec-19 PLATFORM METRICS Platform Assets (in $B) 44.9 47.4 48.6 49.7 54.9 53.6 56.1 56.7 57.1 57.9 59.2 60.6 61.6 1.7% 37.2% Net Flows (in $M) 333 490 401 518 513 546 454 538 507 312 755 547 (194 ) NM NM CASH METRIC Ending ATC Client Cash (in $B) 1.61 1.36 1.40 1.41 1.40 1.40 1.49 1.45 1.58 1.75 1.78 1.74 1.88 8.0% 16.8% OTHER Number of Households 133,947 135,555 136,116 137,749 154,081 154,576 155,372 156,905 158,273 159,496 161,262 162,503 162,225 -0.2% 21.1%

This monthly data is being provided on a supplemental basis and should not be taken as a substitute for the Company’s financial statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2019 as part of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This monthly data is preliminary and subject to revision and should not be taken as an indication of the financial performance of AssetMark for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 or any future period. AssetMark undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review previously reported monthly data. Any updates to previously reported monthly data will be reflected in the historical data that can be found on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s corporate website at ir.assetmark.com . AssetMark reserves the right to discontinue the availability of the data in this monthly report. By filing this press release, AssetMark makes no admission as to the materiality of any information contained herein.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AssetMark undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisers and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisers and their clients.

SOURCE: AssetMark, Inc.

Contacts

Investors:

Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

ir@assetmark.com

Media:

Lexy Siegel

Group Gordon

lsiegel@groupgordon.com