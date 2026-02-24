AssetMark Announces 2026 Community Inspiration Award Winners at Gold Forum

CONCORD, Calif., Feb. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark today announced the recipients of its 2026 Community Inspiration Awards, recognizing AssetMark advisors who demonstrate exemplary contribution, inspiration, and leadership in the work they do for their clients and in their communities. The awards were presented at Gold Forum, AssetMark’s annual advisor conference focused on education, insights, and peer connection. Each award recipient receives a $10,000 donation from AssetMark through its Donor Advised Fund to the nonprofit or charitable organization they support, extending the advisors’ positive impact beyond their practices.

The Community Inspiration Awards highlight advisors who embody:

Inspiration: Actions that create positive influence on others in their community.

Contribution: Dedication through time and effort with a strong commitment to supporting change and sustaining momentum.

Leadership: Ability to guide, elevate, or support others in ways that foster trust, collaboration, and meaningful long‑term impact.

Award recipients reflect the spirit of AssetMark’s advisor community — professionals who prioritize their clients, invest in their local communities, and lead with purpose.

“One of AssetMark’s core values is Leading with Heart, which means we make a difference in the lives of others — our teammates, clients, investors, and communities,” said Michael Kim, CEO of AssetMark. “Our Community Inspiration Award winners bring this value to life every day. They support their clients with care and intention, and they extend that same commitment to the charitable organizations and community causes they champion.”

The 2026 Award Honorees Are:

• David Bunin, Interlock Financial (Wilton, CT) — Chabad Lubavitch of Westport

• Jeff Silverman, The Alera Group (Virginia Beach, VA) — An Achievable Dream

• John Mazza, Summerfield Wealth Advisors (Summerfield, NC) — SOAR Academy and Tutoring

• Josh Leonard, Leonard Advisory Group (Wexford, PA) — Variety – The Children’s Charity

• Lucas Noble, Noble Financial Group (Wakefield, MA) — Gifts That Matter

• Matt Shinn, Harvest Financial (Burlington, IA) — City Hope Foundation

Following nomination, each advisor is evaluated across several criteria, including their personal connection to the nonprofit’s mission; the level and quality of the impact they help create; the strength of a letter of recommendation submitted in support of their nomination; and the time they have dedicated to supporting the charity. Final selections are made after review by a panel of AssetMark executives.

For more information about AssetMark and its work with independent financial advisors, visit www.assetmark.com.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its subsidiaries AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,000 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 300,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2025, the firm had over $160 billion in platform assets. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

