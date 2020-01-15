TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported new results from surface and underground exploration drilling at the Island Gold mine, further extending high-grade gold mineralization beyond existing Mineral Resources in all three areas of focus. All reported drill widths are true width of the mineralized zones, unless otherwise stated.
Note: Drillhole composite intervals reported as “cut” may include higher grade samples which have been cut to 225 g/t Au for Main and Extension 1 areas, and 160 g/t Au for Extension 2 Area.
“We had another exceptional year at Island Gold operationally, financially and through the drill bit. The operation produced 150,400 ounces of gold in 2019, achieving a new record for the fifth consecutive year, and set a new record for free cash flow. With the ongoing exploration success, we expect further growth in Island Gold’s Mineral Reserves and Resources with our year-end update. This growth will be incorporated into the Phase III expansion study which we plan to complete during the second quarter of 2020. We expect this study will showcase a larger, extremely profitable, long-life operation,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.
2019 Exploration Drilling Program – Island Gold Mine
The 2019 exploration drilling program was focused on further expanding the down-plunge and lateral extensions of the Island Gold deposit with the objective of adding new near mine Mineral Resources across the two-kilometre long Island Gold Main Zone (Figure 1).
The program has been successful in extending high-grade gold mineralization across all three areas of focus, the Main, Western, and Eastern Extensions. This is expected to drive further growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources in the 2019 year-end update to be completed in February 2020. This is a continuation of the significant growth in Mineral Reserves and Resources already realized since the November 2017 acquisition of Island Gold.
A total of 47,608 m of surface directional and 24,462 m of underground exploration drilling was completed in 2019. New highlight intercepts since August 31, 2019 can be found in Figures 1, 2, 3, and 4; and Tables 1 and 2 at the end of this news release.
2020 Exploration Drilling Program – Island Gold Mine
A total of $21 million has been budgeted in 2020 for surface and underground exploration at Island Gold, an increase from the 2019 budget of $19 million. The focus remains on continuing to define new near mine Mineral Resources. The 2020 budget includes 46,000 m of surface directional drilling, 30,000 m of underground exploration drilling, and 900 m of underground exploration development to extend drill platforms on the 340, 620, 790, and 840 levels.
A regional exploration program which includes 10,000 m of drilling is also planned in 2020, focused on evaluating and advancing exploration targets outside the main Island Gold Mine area on the 9,750-hectare Island Gold Property.
Main Extension
Surface directional drilling continues to extend gold mineralization with drill hole spacing ranging from 50 to 100 m (Figure 2).
New highlights from the surface drilling program include (E1E-Zone) (Table 1):
Gold mineralization continues to be expanded above, below and east as far as 200 m from existing Inferred Mineral Resources, and over one kilometre from existing mine workings. This includes new drillholes MH17-12 (36.45 g/t Au (13.23 g/t cut) over 8.04 m) and MH17-11 (108.17 g/t Au (94.56 g/t cut) over 2.57 m) which extended high-grade gold mineralization 80 m east of existing Mineral Resources and 50 m below the previously reported drill hole MH17-07 (16.61 g/t Au (14.48 g/t cut) over 7.27 m).
Drillhole MH20-02 (10.69 g/t Au (10.69 g/t cut) over 6.08 m) extended high-grade mineralization 145 m above and east of the nearest Inferred Mineral Resources. Drillhole MH21-03 (8.27 g/t Au (8.27 g/t cut) over 7.16 m) also expanded high-grade mineralization 120 m above existing Mineral Resources. Importantly, this also closed the gap to within 145 m of the nearest intercept in the new area of focus (new drillhole MH18-09 (21.28 g/t Au (21.28 g/t cut) over 9.01 m)). This east plunging high-grade ore shoot remains open laterally, and up- and down-plunge.
Underground exploration drilling is being conducted from the 620 and 840 level exploration drifts in the Main Extension area to test the continuity of known Mineral Resource and Reserve blocks.
New highlights from the underground exploration drilling program in the E1E Zone include (Figure 3, Table 2):
Three surface and two underground diamond drill rigs remain active in the Main Extension target area, focused on further extending high-grade mineralization and defining additional Mineral Resources.
Drilling completed in 2019 in the eastern part of the Island Gold mine (Main Extension area, new area of focus and Eastern Extension area) has confirmed the continuity of the E1E gold zone at depth. This zone now extends from 300 m to a vertical depth of more than 1,500 m.
Eastern Extension
Underground exploration drilling is being conducted from the 340 and 620 level exploration drifts. Drilling from the two levels is testing an area to the east of the Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource blocks in the Eastern Extension, between 300 m and 1,100 m vertical depths, and above Inferred Mineral Resources in the Main Extension.
New highlights from the underground exploration drilling program in the E1E Zone include (Figure 3, Table 2):
New drillholes 620-610-01 (32.19 g/t Au (25.48 g/t cut) over 4.68 m) and 620-610-07 (20.18 g/t Au (20.18 g/t cut) over 3.24 m) intersected high-grade mineralization 100 m and 170 m, respectively, east of existing Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources in the Eastern Extension. Two underground rigs remain active in the area focused on defining new near mine Mineral Resources.
New Area of Focus between the Eastern and Main Extensions
Surface directional drilling remains focused on testing the new area of high-grade gold mineralization within the E1E Zone discovered in May 2019. This area is located between 850 m and 1,150 m vertical depths, 180 m down-plunge from known Inferred Mineral Resource blocks in the Eastern Extension, and 200 m vertically above Inferred Mineral Resources in the eastern down-plunge extent of the Main Extension (Figure 2). New highlights from the surface drilling program include (E1E-Zone) (Table 1):
All 17 holes drilled to date in this area have intersected the E1E Zone with 12 of the holes presenting ore grade gold mineralization (see Figure 4).
New drill holes MH18-10 (28.50 g/t Au (23.13 g/t cut) over 4.38 m) and MH18-09 (21.28 g/t Au (21.28 g/t cut) over 9.01 m) have confirmed the continuity of high-grade mineralization at a drill density which will support the declaration of an initial Inferred Mineral Resource in this new area with the year-end update. Additionally, drill hole MH19-04 ( 9.32 g/t Au (9.32 g/t cut) over 3.81 m) extended high-grade mineralization 50 m to the west to now cover a lateral extent of 350 m.
Testing the extent and continuity of high-grade mineralization between the Eastern and Main Extensions will be an ongoing focus of the exploration drilling program in 2020. Two surface directional diamond drill rigs are active in this area and will continue with 75 to 100 m spaced step-out drilling. The 840 level exploration drift has been extended above the western extent of this area. This will provide underground access for infill drilling in 2020 and exploration drilling for extending high-grade mineralization.
Other Zones
The Island Gold Deposit consists of a number of subparallel mineralized zones, with the majority of Mineral Reserves and Resources being defined in the C Zone and E1E Zone which constitute the main production horizons at the Island Gold mine. Highlights of new intersections from underground exploration drilling of parallel zones and zones in which the lateral continuity is not yet established (“Unknown Zone”) include (reported composite intervals are core lengths) (Table 2):
Qualified Persons
Chris Bostwick, FAusIMM, Alamos Gold’s Vice President, Technical Services, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Chris Bostwick is a Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”).
Exploration programs at the Island Gold Mine are directed by Raynald Vincent, P.Eng., M.G.P., Chief Geologist at the Island Gold Mine and a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Quality Control
Assays for the surface exploration drilling program were completed at LabExpert in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The Corporation inserts at regular intervals quality control (QC) samples (blanks and reference materials) to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are done on a regular basis in a second accredited laboratory. The Quality Assurance / Quality Control procedures are more completely described in the Technical Report filed on SEDAR by Richmont Mines, July 13, 2017.
About Alamos
Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a significant portfolio of development stage projects in Canada, Mexico, Turkey, and the United States. Alamos employs more than 1,700 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
|Scott K. Parsons
|Vice President, Investor Relations
|(416) 368-9932 x 5439
All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.
The TSX and NYSE have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note
This news release includes certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that Alamos expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “continue”, "expect", “believe", "anticipate", "plan", “forecast”, "estimate", "intend", “budget” or “potential” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to planned exploration programs, the estimation of Mineral Resources, exploration results, potential mineralization, changes in Mineral Resources and Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves,and other information that is based on forecasts and projections of future operational, geological or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.
Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of Mineral Resource. A Mineral Resource that is classified as "Inferred" or "Indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "Indicated Mineral Resource" or "Inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves.
Alamos cautions readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements which are not guarantees of future events as a number of factors could cause results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, outlooks, expectations, goals, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to obtaining and maintaining necessary permits, licenses and authorizations required to carry out planned exploration or development work, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic and geological evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, employee and community relations,the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, contests over title to properties, changes in national and local government legislation, control and regulations and and fluctuations of the price of gold and foreign exchange rates as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Alamos' latest Annual Information Form and MD&A, each under the heading “Risk Factors”, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The foregoing should be reviewed in conjunction with the information found in this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements.
Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors – Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates
All Mineral Resource and Reserve estimates included in this news release or documents referenced in this news release have been prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the "CIM") - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the "CIM Standards"). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. The terms "Mineral Reserve", "Proven Mineral Reserve" and "Probable Mineral Reserve" are Canadian mining terms as defined in accordance with NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards. These definitions differ materially from the definitions in the Securities Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) Industry Guide 7 ("SEC Industry Guide 7") under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Exchange Act. Under SEC Industry Guide 7 standards, a "final" or "bankable" feasibility study is required to report reserves, the three-year historical average price is used in any reserve or cash flow analysis to designate reserves and the primary environmental analysis or report must be filed with the appropriate governmental authority.
In addition, the terms "Mineral Resource", "Measured Mineral Resource", "Indicated Mineral Resource" and "Inferred Mineral Resource" are defined in and required to be disclosed by NI 43-101 and the CIM Standards; however, these terms are not defined terms under SEC Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in very limited circumstances. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource exists or is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a Mineral Resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.
Table 1: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Surface Exploration Drilling
Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values:
Western and Main Extension areas @ 225 g/t Au; Eastern Extension area @ 160 g/t Au.
|Hole ID
|Zone
|Target Area
|From
(m)
|To (m)
|Core
Length
(m)
|True
Width
(m)
|Au
Uncut
(g/t)
|Au Cut
(g/t)
|Vertical
Depth (m)
|MH16-08
|C
|Western Ext
|1395.00
|1400.00
|5.00
|4.82
|5.37
|5.37
|1160
|MH16-09
|C
|Western Ext
|1471.90
|1475.47
|3.57
|3.06
|5.01
|5.01
|1307
|MH22-01
|C
|Main Ext
|1452.80
|1455.75
|2.95
|2.52
|7.08
|7.08
|1276
|MH14-8
|D
|Main Ext
|1613.70
|1616.60
|2.90
|2.39
|8.98
|8.98
|1527
|MH17-12
|D1
|Main Ext
|1532.00
|1535.00
|3.00
|2.77
|7.38
|7.38
|1313
|MH21-02
|D1
|Main Ext
|1387.10
|1390.40
|3.30
|2.89
|15.54
|14.27
|1254
|MH14-8
|E1E
|Main Ext
|1547.40
|1555.30
|7.90
|6.85
|12.56
|10.16
|1468
|MH17-08A
|E1E
|Main Ext
|1510.00
|1512.40
|2.40
|2.39
|4.45
|4.45
|1172
|MH17-11
|E1E
|Main Ext
|1542.90
|1545.60
|2.70
|2.57
|108.17
|94.56
|1290
|MH17-12
|E1E
|Main Ext
|1514.80
|1523.50
|8.70
|8.04
|36.45
|13.23
|1301
|MH18-08
|E1E
|Eastern Ext
|1163.00
|1168.30
|5.30
|3.40
|3.40
|3.40
|1076
|MH18-09
|E1E
|Eastern Ext
|1130.00
|1142.00
|12.00
|9.01
|21.28
|21.28
|1043
|MH18-10
|E1E
|Eastern Ext
|1172.10
|1177.80
|5.70
|4.38
|28.50
|23.13
|1070
|MH19-04
|E1E
|Eastern Ext
|1172.45
|1176.75
|4.30
|3.81
|9.32
|9.32
|1070
|MH19-071
|E1E
|Eastern Ext
|1155.90
|1161.40
|5.50
|3.65
|4.75
|4.75
|1034
|MH20-01
|E1E
|Main Ext
|1262.30
|1266.90
|4.60
|3.81
|121.32
|96.47
|1210
|MH20-02
|E1E
|Main Ext
|1194.50
|1202.00
|7.50
|6.08
|10.69
|10.69
|1135
|MH20-03
|E1E
|Main Ext
|1241.80
|1246.70
|4.90
|3.60
|9.95
|9.95
|1189
|MH21-02
|E1E
|Main Ext
|1368.70
|1377.60
|8.90
|7.79
|9.96
|9.96
|1240
|MH21-031
|E1E
|Main Ext
|1334.20
|1342.40
|8.20
|7.16
|8.27
|8.27
|1186
|MH21-031
|Unknown
|Main Ext
|1319.80
|1327.20
|7.40
|6.46
|7.04
|7.04
|1173
1 Results not included in the year end 2019 Mineral Resource calculation
Table 2: Island Gold – Previously Unreleased Select Composite Intervals from Underground Exploration Drilling
Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values:
Western and Main Extension areas @ 225 g/t Au; Eastern Extension area @ 160 g/t Au.
|Hole ID
|Zone
|Target Area
|From
(m)
|To (m)
|Core
Length
(m)
|True
Width
(m)
|Au
Uncut
(g/t)
|Au Cut
(g/t)
|Vertical
Depth
(m)
|340-602-27
|E1E
|Eastern Ext
|128.00
|131.20
|3.20
|2.44
|6.06
|6.06
|364
|620-604-16
|E1E
|Eastern Ext
|303.00
|313.10
|10.10
|2.62
|75.79
|12.06
|794
|620-604-17
|E1E
|Eastern Ext
|266.10
|276.80
|10.70
|4.03
|11.90
|11.90
|764
|620-610-01
|E1E
|Eastern Ext
|272.65
|282.80
|10.15
|4.68
|32.19
|25.48
|765
|620-610-05
|E1E
|Eastern Ext
|251.40
|260.80
|9.40
|4.61
|5.86
|5.86
|742
|620-610-06
|E1E
|Eastern Ext
|213.05
|219.80
|6.75
|3.28
|10.26
|10.26
|702
|620-610-07
|E1E
|Eastern Ext
|146.40
|151.60
|5.20
|3.24
|20.18
|20.18
|642
|840-542-67
|E1E
|Main Ext
|263.80
|269.60
|5.80
|3.34
|4.71
|4.71
|1036
|840-554-01
|E1E
|Main Ext
|155.80
|159.40
|3.60
|3.06
|3.89
|3.89
|861
|840-554-03
|E1E
|Main Ext
|218.10
|221.30
|3.20
|2.34
|5.19
|5.19
|944
|840-554-04
|E1E
|Main Ext
|241.00
|246.50
|5.50
|4.36
|9.48
|9.48
|988
|840-554-05
|E1E
|Main Ext
|326.60
|333.10
|6.50
|3.35
|6.99
|6.99
|1090
|840-554-06
|E1E
|Main Ext
|250.50
|255.75
|5.25
|4.03
|5.10
|5.10
|1003
|840-560-04
|E1E
|Main Ext
|292.40
|309.55
|17.15
|7.65
|8.98
|8.98
|1052
|840-560-05
|E1E
|Main Ext
|249.00
|252.20
|3.20
|2.48
|3.37
|3.37
|983
|840-560-09
|E1E
|Main Ext
|298.70
|313.50
|14.80
|6.38
|8.64
|8.64
|1047
|840-560-11
|E1E
|Main Ext
|245.30
|249.00
|3.70
|2.76
|11.66
|11.66
|975
|340-602-24
|Unknown
|Eastern Ext
|63.50
|67.00
|3.50
|16.66
|16.66
|336
|340-602-26
|Unknown
|Eastern Ext
|62.65
|66.60
|3.95
|3.41
|3.41
|325
|340-602-37
|Unknown
|Eastern Ext
|109.85
|117.48
|7.63
|4.16
|4.16
|394
|620-610-04
|Unknown
|Eastern Ext
|228.50
|239.30
|10.80
|4.99
|4.99
|753
|840-554-01
|Unknown
|Main Ext
|59.00
|67.00
|8.00
|5.75
|5.75
|852
|840-554-03
|Unknown
|Main Ext
|141.92
|149.50
|7.58
|22.26
|18.98
|910
|840-560-02
|Unknown
|Main Ext
|90.00
|94.30
|4.30
|10.42
|10.42
|871
|840-560-06
|Unknown
|Main Ext
|112.46
|124.40
|11.94
|3.83
|3.83
|864
|840-560-08
|Unknown
|Main Ext
|95.50
|105.00
|9.50
|14.27
|14.27
|887
Note: Unknown zone corresponds to gold intercepts outside known ore zones and for which continuity is not yet established and therefore true width has not been calculated.
Table 3: Surface exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).
|Hole ID
|Azimuth
(°)
|Dip
(°)
|Drilled
Length
(m)
|UTM
Easting (m)
|UTM
Northing (m)
|UTM
Elevation
(m)
|Comments
|MH14-8
|338
|-85
|1040
|691522
|5351123
|394
|Cut from MH14-6 at 606m
|MH16-08
|337
|-73
|806
|691003
|5350848
|390
|Cut from MH16-06 at 747m
|MH16-09
|337
|-73
|787
|691003
|5350848
|390
|Cut from MH16-08 at 834m
|MH17-08A
|334
|-73
|1163
|692320
|5351076
|395
|Cut from MH17-01 at 753m
|MH17-09
|334
|-73
|71
|692320
|5351076
|395
|Abandoned
|MH17-10
|334
|-73
|560
|692320
|5351076
|395
|Cut from MH17-08A at 1054m
|MH17-11
|334
|-73
|797
|692320
|5351076
|395
|Cut from MH17-08A at 864m
|MH17-12
|334
|-73
|851
|692320
|5351076
|395
|Cut from MH17-11 at 925m
|MH18-08
|339
|-75
|579
|691892
|5351446
|395
|Cut from MH18-07 at 713m
|MH18-09
|339
|-75
|685
|691892
|5351446
|395
|Cut from MH18-07 at 586m
|MH18-10
|339
|-75
|834
|691892
|5351446
|395
|Cut from MH18-05 at 493m
|MH18-11
|339
|-75
|790
|691892
|5351446
|395
|Cut from MH18-07 at 586 m
|MH19-03
|336
|-79
|626
|691646
|5351376
|399
|Cut from MH19-02 at 760m
|MH19-04
|336
|-79
|1027
|691646
|5351376
|399
|Cut from MH19-01 at 421m
|MH19-05
|336
|-79
|631
|691646
|5351376
|399
|Cut from MH19-04 at 757m
|MH19-06
|336
|-79
|860
|691646
|5351376
|399
|Cut from MH19-04 at 444m
|MH19-07
|336
|-79
|599
|691646
|5351376
|399
|Cut from MH19-06 at 657 m
|MH20-01
|337
|-77
|1355
|692063
|5351541
|394
|MH20-02
|337
|-77
|1024
|692063
|5351541
|394
|Cut from MH20-01 at 422m
|MH20-03
|337
|-77
|509
|692063
|5351541
|394
|Cut from MH20-02 at 876m
|MH21-01
|321
|-61
|1496
|692072
|5351272
|395
|MH21-02
|321
|-61
|563
|692072
|5351272
|395
|Cut from MH21-01 at 938m
|MH21-03
|321
|-61
|897
|692072
|5351272
|395
|Cut from MH21-01 at 555 m
|MH22-01
|342
|-75
|1617
|691000
|5350855
|393
Note: UTM mine surface elevation 382 m
Table 4: Underground exploration drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface (UTM NAD83).
|Hole ID
|Azimuth
(°)
|Dip (°)
|Drilled
Length
(m)
|UTM
Easting
(m)
|UTM
Northing
(m)
|UTM Elevation (m)
|340-602-24
|160
|-15
|132
|691455
|5352213
|61
|340-602-25
|159
|-30
|168
|691455
|5352213
|61
|340-602-26
|147
|-5
|123
|691456
|5352213
|61
|340-602-27
|148
|-22
|156
|691455
|5352213
|61
|340-602-37
|144
|-41
|291
|691455
|5352213
|61
|620-550-46
|133
|-11
|249
|691021
|5351907
|-224
|620-550-47
|145
|-24
|261
|691021
|5351907
|-224
|620-604-14
|170
|-23
|225
|691530
|5352086
|-212
|620-604-16
|166
|-41
|342
|691530
|5352086
|-213
|620-604-17
|166
|-38
|312
|691530
|5352086
|-213
|620-610-01
|162
|-39
|312
|691586
|5352112
|-211
|620-610-04
|146
|-43
|360
|691586
|5352112
|-211
|620-610-05
|146
|-38
|321
|691585
|5352112
|-211
|620-610-06
|146
|-32
|270
|691586
|5352112
|-211
|620-610-07
|146
|-21
|204
|691586
|5352112
|-211
|620-610-08
|143
|-8
|150
|691586
|5352112
|-210
|620-610-09
|141
|-26
|243
|691586
|5352112
|-211
|620-610-10
|139
|16
|117
|691586
|5352112
|-209
|620-610-11A
|131
|48
|117
|691587
|5352112
|-207
|620-610-12
|120
|67
|144
|691585
|5352113
|-207
|840-542-67
|163
|-45
|294
|690972
|5351831
|-466
|840-554-01
|159
|-6
|216
|691083
|5351880
|-464
|840-554-02A
|159
|-17
|234
|691082
|5351879
|-463
|840-554-03
|159
|-27
|258
|691082
|5351879
|-463
|840-554-04
|159
|-35
|288
|691082
|5351879
|-463
|840-554-05
|159
|-48
|378
|691082
|5351880
|-464
|840-554-06
|156
|-39
|300
|691082
|5351879
|-464
|840-560-02
|159
|-18
|222
|691137
|5351902
|-461
|840-560-03
|159
|-5
|210
|691137
|5351902
|-461
|840-560-04
|155
|-44
|351
|691138
|5351902
|-462
|840-560-05
|155
|-34
|270
|691138
|5351902
|-462
|840-560-06
|149
|-10
|210
|691138
|5351902
|-461
|840-560-07
|149
|3
|210
|691138
|5351902
|-461
|840-560-08
|147
|-26
|252
|691137
|5351902
|-461
|840-560-09
|145
|-42
|333
|691138
|5351903
|-462
|840-560-10
|143
|-45
|390
|691138
|5351903
|-462
|840-560-11
|143
|-33
|276
|691138
|5351903
|-462
Note: UTM mine surface elevation 382 m
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8d15e7b-3d9b-4643-9e20-d45ab7711afe
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6a206a5-8f08-489a-8508-6b0374ec61bb
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eb6e7e66-714b-43c6-b69b-683bfc7baf7f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5f77ebe-bf58-4e5c-9a38-552da9a71ee4
Alamos Gold Inc.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
Figure 1: Island Gold Mine Longitudinal
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Figure 2: Island Gold Mine Longitudinal Main and Eastern Extensions - Surface Directional Drilling Results
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Figure 3: Island Gold Mine Longitudinal Main and Eastern Extensions – Underground Exploration Drilling Results
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
Figure 4: Island Gold Mine Cross Section – Main and Eastern Extensions
(JPEG - 374 x 800)IMAGE URL | Copy the link below
Formats available:
alamos logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: