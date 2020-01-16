Company announcement, Helsinki, 16 January 2020 at 1.30 PM (EET)

Nexstim Plc‘s Technology Licencing Discussions Ended with a Leading California Based Academic Institution

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announced on October 2, 2019 that it had entered in licensing negotiations with a leading California based academic institution.

The Company now announces that the institution, at this time, has decided not to pursue licensing negotiations with third parties, as they have received full NIH (National Institutes for Health) funding for their clinical and software development programme. Nexstim and the institution are now actively considering other forms of possible collaboration.

Martin Jamieson, CEO of Nexstim, commented: “We are delighted that the institution has received such extensive NIH funding and fully understand their current position. We continue to actively discuss other forms of possible collaboration. We at Nexstim still believe that Nexstim’s unique navigation precision is crucial in delivering improved treatment outcomes. The institute's technology, combined with Nexstim's SmartFocus® technology, could provide a promising new and effective treatment option for highly treatment resistant depression patients.”

