FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The LoRa Alliance®, the global association of companies backing the open LoRaWAN® standard for the Internet of Things (IoT) low power wide area networks (LPWANs), today announced that it will offer several demonstrations at DISTRIBUTECH 2020 that make a compelling case for LoRaWAN's use in metering, utilities, and smart city applications. The LoRa Alliance will exhibit in booth #1761 from January 28-30 and feature solutions running on LoRaWAN technology from member companies Ellenex, MultiTech, Semtech, and Senet. Additionally, Rémi Demerlé, a LoRaWAN Ambassador from Semtech, will present on New Digital Applications with LoRaWAN for Utilities and Smart Cities in Booth #417 at 3:00 pm on Wednesday, January 29.
According to ABI Research, 1.3 billion smart meters will be deployed globally by 2023. Advanced metering systems require complex network design, strong security, and intuitive management. With more than 500 member companies in the LoRa Alliance backing the LoRaWAN standard and with more than 120 LoRaWAN network operators active in more than 140 countries, LoRaWAN is strongly positioned to support metering, utility and smart city applications around the world. LoRaWAN networks support market requirements in these areas with:
“LoRaWAN brings compelling advantages to the utility market," said Donna Moore, CEO and Chairwoman of the LoRa Alliance. "Deploying LoRaWAN CertifiedCM devices allows utilities to better manage and optimize water, natural gas and electric services, transforms municipal service delivery and improves building efficiencies. Ultimately this helps build a better future, including resource management, sustainability, and improved quality of life.”
LoRaWAN’s versatility makes it very compelling for smart utilities, because the variety of available sensors and applications allow utilities to make their processes much more transparent and less fragmented while accessing greater insight. Because LoRaWAN networks can easily accommodate multiple applications running concurrently, there is less fragmentation and data is more easily integrated, offering rapid return on investment. Finally, dense LoRaWAN networks deployed for utility services can be used for other applications, facilitating new partnership opportunities between utilities and municipalities, which is where the development of smart cities comes to play. Street lighting, garbage collection, smart parking, digital signage, traffic and transportation are a sampling of the types of applications leveraging dedicated LoRaWAN networks to streamline operations and achieve cost savings for organizations and municipalities.
The LoRaWAN standard brings unique added value, features and capabilities to the utility industry to set up actions in scalable private networks, which cannot easily be delivered by other available technologies in the market or are only deliverable with higher setup or operational costs. LoRaWAN solution providers are actively deploying state of the art solutions for pump performance monitoring, pipeline leakage monitoring, SCADA system integration, water resource management and water quality monitoring with quick ROI and reliable performance at scale.
Booth demonstrations include:
DISTRIBUTECH will take place 28-30 January 2020 in the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, TX, 78205. The LoRa Alliance and exhibiting member companies will be in Booth #1761. Media interested in scheduling a briefing can reach out to lora-alliance@kiterocket.com.
The LoRa Alliance® is an open, nonprofit association that has become one of the largest and fastest-growing alliances in the technology sector since its inception in 2015. Its members closely collaborate and share expertise to develop and promote the LoRaWAN® standard, which is the de facto global standard for secure, carrier-grade IoT LPWAN connectivity. LoRaWAN has the technical flexibility to address a broad range of IoT applications, both static and mobile, and a robust LoRaWAN Certification program to guarantee that devices perform as specified. The LoRaWAN standard has been deployed by more than 120 major mobile network operators globally, and connectivity is available in more than 140 countries, with continual expansion. More information: lora-alliance.org
