Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces today an updated organization to increase scalability and to capture international growth. The Group will move from a geographic to a function-based organization comprising Commercial, Operations, Product & Software as well as corporate functions, while maintaining its local presence. The organization will be effective during March 2020.
“ZetaDisplay has acquired seven companies since 2015. To capture scalability and to respond to customer expectations on international projects, complex deliveries, advanced product concepts as well as innovative software solutions we are taking the next step in our organizational development”, CEO Per Mandorf comments. “We are aligning our resources to capture growth opportunities and to optimize investments paired with a clear focus on executing our strategy of growing SaaS-revenues, customer centricity and scalability,” Mandorf adds.
GROUP MANAGEMENT
The new Group Management team will consist of eight members representing both functional expertise and the group’s main markets:
Except Laila Hede Jensen all individuals are already part of the group management team. Ms Hede Jensen is of Danish nationality and has an international sales and marketing background within Digital Signage. Ms Hede Jensen will commence her new position as Chief Commercial Officer on 1 February 2020.
Leif Liljebrunn (M&A), Ben Bellborn (R&D) and Jens Helin (International Sales) will stay in the Group and resume their operational responsibilities reporting to Group Management or the CEO.
Oscar Arp, currently Executive Vice President and Business Area Manager Sweden, has decided to leave ZetaDisplay. “Oscar has made a substantial contribution to our operations by building a strong sales pipeline. We wish him all the best for his future career”, Per Mandorf comments.
Malmö, 16 January 2020
For questions, please contact:
Per Mandorf, CEO and President
Phone +46 704-25 82 34
Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com
Ola Burmark, CFO
Phone +46 708-21 57 86
E-mail ola.burmark@zetadisplay.com
Daniel Oelker, CCO
Phone +46 708-45 80 54
E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com
About ZetaDisplay
ZetaDisplay acts at the heart of digital transformations in physical environments. We contribute to nudging peoples’ behaviour at the point-of-decision in retail environments, public spaces and workplace environments. Our solutions are known as Digital Signage that we develop and offer as SaaS-solutions. We are a European leader creating visible value for an international client base.
ZetaDisplay is based in Malmö, Sweden. The company has annual net sales 400 MSEK and employs 160 employees at nine offices in six European countries. The company controls and maintains today more than 50 000 installations at customers on 50 markets. The share is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm Stock Exchange [ZETA]. More information at www.zetadisplay.com
