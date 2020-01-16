Malmö - ZetaDisplay AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ZETA) announces today an updated organization to increase scalability and to capture international growth. The Group will move from a geo­graphic to a function-based organization comprising Commercial, Operations, Product & Software as well as corporate functions, while maintaining its local presence. The organization will be effective during March 2020.



“ZetaDisplay has acquired seven companies since 2015. To capture scalability and to respond to customer expectations on international projects, complex deliveries, advanced product concepts as well as innovative software solutions we are taking the next step in our organizational development”, CEO Per Mandorf comments. “We are aligning our resources to capture growth opportunities and to optimize investments paired with a clear focus on executing our strategy of growing SaaS-revenues, customer centricity and scalability,” Mandorf adds.

GROUP MANAGEMENT



The new Group Management team will consist of eight members representing both functional expertise and the group’s main markets:

Per Mandorf, Chief Executive Officer & President

Manu Mesimäki, Chief Operational Officer, Country Manager Finland

Laila Hede Jensen, Chief Commercial Officer

Johanna Webb, Chief Product Officer, Country Manager Sweden

Ola Saeverås, Country Manager Norway

Hans-Christiaan de Vaan, Country Manager Netherlands

Ola Burmark, Chief Financial Officer

Daniel Oelker, Chief Communication Officer

Except Laila Hede Jensen all individuals are already part of the group management team. Ms Hede Jensen is of Danish nationality and has an international sales and marketing background within Digital Signage. Ms Hede Jensen will commence her new position as Chief Commercial Officer on 1 February 2020.

Leif Liljebrunn (M&A), Ben Bellborn (R&D) and Jens Helin (International Sales) will stay in the Group and resume their operational responsibilities reporting to Group Management or the CEO.

Oscar Arp, currently Executive Vice President and Business Area Manager Sweden, has decided to leave ZetaDisplay. “Oscar has made a substantial contribution to our operations by building a strong sales pipeline. We wish him all the best for his future career”, Per Mandorf comments.

Malmö, 16 January 2020





For questions, please contact:

Per Mandorf, CEO and President

Phone +46 704-25 82 34

Email per.mandorf@zetadisplay.com

Ola Burmark, CFO

Phone +46 708-21 57 86

E-mail ola.burmark@zetadisplay.com

Daniel Oelker, CCO

Phone +46 708-45 80 54

E-mail daniel.oelker@zetadisplay.com

