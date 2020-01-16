VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) ("Lithium Americas" or the "Company") announces that Jonathan Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the TD Securities Mining Conference in Toronto, Canada, at 3:40 p.m. EST on Thursday, January 23, 2020.



In addition, the executive team will be meeting with investors throughout the conference to be held on January 22 and 23, 2020.

Lithium Americas’ presentation for the conference will be posted on the Company’s website at www.lithiumamericas.com/investors .

About Lithium Americas:

Lithium Americas is developing the Caucharí-Olaroz lithium brine project under construction in Jujuy, Argentina through a 50/50 joint operation with Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. In addition, Lithium Americas is advancing the 100% owned Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada and the largest known lithium deposit in the United States. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC”.

