Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 17 January 2020 at 09:00
Mervi Södö has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer and member of the management group in Digitalist Group Plc’s.
DIGITALIST GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For more information, please contact:
Digitalist Group Plc
Petteri Poutiainen, CEO,
tel. +358 40 865 4252, petteri.poutiainen@digitalistgroup.com
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
https://digitalist.global
Attachment
Digitalist Group Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Digitalist Group Plc_New CFO_stockrelease_EN_ 20200117FILE URL | Copy the link below
Digitalist Group Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: