The Management Board of Arco Vara AS appointed Tiina Malm as the new CFO of the Group. Tiina Malm (1981) graduated from Tallinn Technical University with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting and worked as a sworn auditor at KPMG Baltics from 2005-2017. Since 2017 Tiina Malm has worked as Chief Accountant of Arco Vara Group.

Comments by Tarmo Sild, CEO of Arco Vara AS:

“Arco Vara Group is renewing its management team and structure. In addition to Tiina Malm, who has shown both competence and energy over the past two years, we are planning to make changes to the position of the general manager during the first half of the year. Preparations to do so are underway. The shareholders of the group must also elect a new supervisory board. It is very conceivable that all significant changes in the Supervisory Board and the Management Board will occur during April 2019, parallelly with the approval of the annual report and distribution of the profits if the general meeting so will decide.”



