Arco Vara AS Dividend Payment Ex-date

Arco Vara AS will pay its shareholders a dividend of EUR 0.02 net per share for the financial year 2024. The dividends will be paid out to shareholders on 12 November 2025.

In accordance with the company’s approved dividend policy, the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be fixed as of the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD Estonian settlement system on 5 November 2025 (record date). Consequently, the date of change in the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is 4 November 2025.

Starting from the ex-date, i.e. 4 November 2025, investors who acquire the shares will not be entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2024.

Darja Bolshakova

CFO

Arco Vara AS

darja.bolshakova@arcovara.com