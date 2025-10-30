Notice to Arco Vara AS Bond Investors Regarding Income Tax on Interest Payments

Estonian resident individuals who have acquired or plan to acquire Arco Vara AS bonds (ARCB088028A; ISIN EE0000002244) through an investment account have the possibility, in accordance with the Income Tax Act, to defer the income tax obligation arising from interest income and receive bond interest payments in full to their investment account. To do so, an application must be submitted to the issuer.

The application form is available as of today on the Arco Vara website at the following link: https://arcovara.com/investorile/

The application must be submitted only once and no later than three business days before the interest payment date. Applications submitted after this deadline will be considered starting from the next interest payment date.

Arco Vara bond interest payments are made on 24 September, 24 December, 24 March, and 24 June.

Considering the interest payment schedule for 2025, the application must be submitted no later than 19 December at 23:59. Due to the Christmas holidays, the first interest payment will take place on 29 December 2025.

Darja Bolshakova

CFO

Arco Vara AS

darja.bolshakova@arcovara.com