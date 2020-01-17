RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Riverside, CA has four 2015 Huber RoS3-Q00 Screw Presses up for auction on GovDeals.com, an online government surplus auction site. Since 2012, the city has conducted over 270 successful auctions of various surplus items on GovDeals.com .



The screw presses at auction are new, unused and fully loaded. Each screw press is encased in 304L stainless steel with full submersion passivated surface treatment for superior corrosion protection. Each machine includes:

A fully enclosed basket at 10° incline

A 5 hp screw press drive motor and gearbox

A wash system for external cleaning of the wedge wire screen

A wash water connection including one (1) 2-inch brass body solenoid valve, 120V, 60Hz

A backpressure cone, pneumatically adjustable at the upper end of the screening basket for regulating the backpressure of the dewatering process.

The manufacturer, Huber Technology, provides modern equipment for municipal and industrial water, wastewater and sludge treatment. They note that this model was designed to be more efficient than previous versions, featuring a faster start-up and shut-down process, and easily accessible areas for the filter elements.

The new model design also allows for maintenance and inspections to be completed without the removal of unnecessary larger components of the machine. Additionally, the design features a new rotating washing system that allows the dewatering process to still take place while the filter elements are being cleaned.

These screw presses would be a great addition to a city or county looking to update or alter the way they remove water from sludge.

The starting bid for the Huber screw presses is $500k and they are at auction until January 22, 2020. In order to bid on this auction interested parties must first register as a bidder on GovDeals.com/Register . Following the verification process, bidding can begin the same day.

About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.

GovDeals is a marketplace of Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT). Liquidity Services operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. The company employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government sellers. Our superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 13,000 sellers worldwide. With over $8 billion in completed transactions, and over 3.5 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart commerce solutions.

Media Contact:

Angela Jones Jennifer McCoy

GovDeals City of Riverside, CA

(334)-301-7823 (951) 826-5564

ajones@govdeals.com JMcCoy@riversideca.gov

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0c22e133-1324-4003-997f-8985e3685b12