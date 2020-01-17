Colorado and Israel, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two companies with leading-edge technologies in the cyber security industry, Terafence and Boulder AI, will be attending the Cybertech Tel Aviv conference in Israel. The conference is recognized as Cybertech’s most renowned international exhibition and is one of the largest B2B networking events in the cyber industry, outside of the United States.

The two companies will be demonstrating the impact of their collective technologies to conference attendees, which includes Boulder AI’s deep learning camera systems and software, and Terafence’s solution which physically isolates IoT devices and networks while maintaining uninterrupted data flow and control.

The founders of the two companies met while working with Innosphere, Colorado’s leading commercialization program for technology-based startup and scaleup companies. “Both Boulder AI and Terafence have significantly differentiated technologies for cyber protection, very experienced management teams, and great outside investors,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere CEO. “Introducing the two companies has had mutual benefit for both teams and their timely technologies.”

Set to take place on January 28-30, 2020 in Tel Aviv, Cybertech Tel Aviv 2020 this international cyber event features the most trending topics in the realm of cyber and technology, and features talks by leading decision-makers, government officials, and top executives. Every year, the event attracts thousands of attendees, mainly C-level executives, investors, professionals, and government officials from all over the world.

Terafence is based in Israel and has developed a proprietary cyber security solution with an advanced microchip and firmware, called TFence™, which isolates IoT and NoT (network of IoT) devices while maintaining uninterrupted data flow and control. This type of solution for cyber-secure connectivity and protecting IoT devices has become critical as more cyber threats are being launched through poorly protected IoT assets like edge-based IP cameras.

Boulder AI is based in Colorado and provides the most powerful edge-to-cloud visual intelligence solutions with their deep learning products, including computing hardware, AI algorithms and management platform software. Together, these render artificial intelligence technology valuable to a host of markets including intelligent transportation, utilities, infrastructure, physical security and more. Boulder’s engineers and data scientists bring AI to life to solve today’s problems in real time.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Boulder AI’s experienced team at this month’s Cybertech event,” said Pini Huber, Terafence vice president of sales. “This event is where investors can find the next breakthrough in the cyber industry.”

