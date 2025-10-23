META FUNDS WATER REPLENISHMENT INITIATIVE IN WYOMING WITH ENVIRONMENTAL TECH COMPANY FROG CREEK PARTNERS

Casper, WYO., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meta is funding the installation of 180 Gutter Bin® stormwater filtration devices near its Cheyenne, Wyoming data center, collaborating with the City of Cheyenne and Casper-based company Frog Creek Partners, an NSF ASCEND Engine-funded company powered by Innosphere, to revive Cheyenne’s Crow Creek. This partnership is part of Meta’s broader commitment to become water positive in 2030—restoring more water than is consumed by their operations to the watersheds where they operate, including restoring 100 percent of the water used in medium water-stress areas and 200 percent of the water used in high water-stress areas.

Frog Creek’s patent-pending Gutter Bins trap debris, sediment, heavy metals, and tire treads allowing the filtered water to continue to the creek. Because the device captures pollutants before the water reaches vital ecosystems, it’s a powerful tool for keeping flora and fauna safe from the toxic chemicals and other contaminants commonly found on city streets.

This is Frog Creek Partners’ third collaborative project with tech companies in Cheyenne. The first two, a 2021 installation of 67 Gutter Bins and a 2025 installation of 127 Gutter Bins, were both sponsored by Microsoft. The existing Gutter Bins already in the city have captured tens of thousands of pounds of pollution, bolstering the city’s efforts to reduce their pollution footprint.

“Meta is proud to invest in projects that restore and protect local water resources. We believe that restoring water to local communities reflects our commitment to responsible innovation and caring for the places where we live and work,” said Stefanie Woodward, Head of Water Restoration at Meta.

Meta has funded over 40 water restoration projects since 2017. In 2024 alone, these operational restoration projects returned over 1.6 billion gallons of water to high and medium water stress regions. The company’s water stewardship program is designed to address shared water challenges in the watersheds where Meta operates, collaborating with local organizations and utilities to invest in solutions that benefit both communities and ecosystems. Each project is selected aiming to ensure a lasting positive impact, and progress is measured using rigorous, third-party verified methodologies. A more in-depth look at Meta’s water restoration projects can be found here.

“We’re grateful to collaborate with Meta on efforts that directly benefit local watersheds and the people who depend on them.” said Brian Deurloo, founder of Frog Creek Partners. “Their proactive approach to environmental stewardship fits perfectly with our mission to restore clean water at the community level.”

Cheyenne’s Crow Creek is on the Environmental Protection Agency’s 303(d) list of impaired waterways for sediment and E. Coli pollution. Due to its status, the creek requires an action plan to reduce daily pollution levels in order to comply with a total maximum daily load (TMDL) limit imposed by the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. Meta’s Cheyenne stormwater filtration project is expected to restore 10.9 million gallons of water annually.

