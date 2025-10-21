Innosphere Announces 2025 Earth and Space Systems Accelerator Cohort

Fort Collins, CO, Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innosphere, Colorado’s leading non-profit accelerator for science and technology companies, is proud to announce the 14 companies accepted into the 2025 Earth and Space Systems Accelerator. This program, powered by Innosphere and funded by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), is designed to accelerate the growth of startups advancing innovations in Earth and space technologies.

Over the next nine months, startups will receive targeted mentorship, investor readiness training, and access to Innosphere’s extensive network of corporate partners, research institutions, and government collaborators. The accelerator is aligned with the NSF-funded ASCEND Engine, which is driving innovation in environmental sensing and analytics across the Colorado-Wyoming region.

"This cohort is a powerful reflection of where Earth and space innovation is headed. From satellite technologies and AI-driven decision tools to advanced energy systems and sustainable materials, these 14 companies are tackling some of the most pressing challenges facing our planet and beyond,” said Bud Michael, Program Director of the Earth and Space Systems Accelerator. “We’re not only accelerating their commercial growth, but we’re also helping them build the partnerships and ecosystems needed to scale their solutions globally. It’s an inspiring group, and we’re proud to support their journey."

“Strategically supporting initiatives like the ASCEND Engine’s accelerator program will drive economic development in Colorado and attract more federal and private investment into the state to support our innovation ecosystems,” said Eve Lieberman, Executive Director of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. “This accelerator supports startup companies that will revolutionize how communities understand, predict and mitigate the impacts of environmental challenges – and we’re excited to support the commercialization efforts of these innovative solutions in wildfire preparedness, soil health, air quality, and water quality and availability.”

Introducing the 14 2025 Earth and Space Systems Cohort Companies:

IRMAD Technologies (Fort Collins, CO)

Inner Rotary Magnetic Alteration Device Technologies (IRMAD Technologies) is pioneering the Electron Fluid Engine, an ultra-efficient rotary magnetic generator that merges electromagnetic actuation with self-harvesting energy. Modular and Scalable, the platform delivers safe, sustainable power for education, research and industry--redefining clean energy generation and setting new standards for global innovation.

SPARK (Greenwood Village, CO) www.sparkai.tech

SPARK is building the intelligence layer for energy, transforming commercial buildings into AI-driven nodes that generate financial upside and new market participation. By embedding edge intelligence, we turn buildings into Building-to-X infrastructure, self-optimizing assets that transact with the grid and each other, compounding into a networked energy economy.

WholePlanet.ai (Lone Tree, CO) WholePlanet.ai LinkedIn

Atlas Earth Operations Center represents a paradigm shift toward integrated Earth system governance through the convergence of international climate research initiatives, digital twin technologies, and bioregional holonic systems. This center will serve as the nexus for translating global climate science into actionable, place-based solutions that function as regional civil operating systems.

Ecovaleric (Denver, CO) www.ecovaleric.com

Ecovaleric is a deep-tech startup commercializing a patented electrochemical platform that converts low-cost cellulosic waste from agriculture, forestry, and industry into high-value materials and green chemicals. Its lead product, e-P4HV, is a high-performance, compostable plastic that matches the strength and cost of conventional plastics while breaking down safely at end of life. The same platform also produces sustainable solvents like γ-valerolactone (GVL), with applications in adhesives, coatings, and fuels. With modular, scalable economics, Ecovaleric enables supply chain decarbonization and electrifies chemical manufacturing, turning residues into a new class of sustainable materials.

Autonomous Federal (Colorado Springs, CO) www.autonomousfederalsolutions.com

Autonomous Federal is a veteran-founded, SDVOSB-certified company developing dual-use technologies for defense, space, and critical infrastructure. Our CitizenArray platform delivers edge-based ISR and environmental sensing through modular, blockchain-secured systems.

The Water Institute of the Gulf (Colorado) www.thewaterinstitute.org/floodid

The Water Institute is an independent, applied research organization committed to advancing science-informed, inclusive decision making through cutting-edge research, technology, and planning. With roots in the Mississippi River Delta and Gulf Coast, the Institute addresses complex environmental and social challenges, reducing vulnerabilities across communities, ecosystems, and economies. FloodID® is an end-to-end, web-based flood intelligence and decision support system built to help people, communities, and organizations plan for, respond to, and recover from flood events.

ATTX (Lafayette, CO) www.attxengineering.com

ATTX is building the “Windows of Space” - a unified flight software platform that allows space missions to be developed, tested, and operated on a single, reusable stack. Instead of building custom software from scratch for every mission, companies can leverage proven, flight-tested tools to reduce cost, risk, and development time. Our platform integrates the entire mission lifecycle, from design to operations, and the entire software stack including simulation, command and control, and embedded software, creating powerful network effects across users. As the space industry scales, ATTX provides the software backbone needed to support faster, more reliable, and more affordable missions. ATTX is building a space software platform designed to accelerate the design, development and operations of payloads and space vehicles.

Minds Up (Laporte, CO) https://mindsup.dev/

Minds Up provides SaaS subscription AgriTech automation, compliance and AI analytics for SMB Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), ie: ‘indoor’ farming.

Lunexus Space (Denver, CO) https://lunexus.space

Lunexus Space mission is to close the largest gaps in building a circular space-to-space economy. Lunexus is developing a product for Multimaterial Vacuum Deposition Experimentation (MVDX), targeted to advanced materials researchers as a critical step in forming a "fabless foundry" model for satellite manufacturing on orbit.

Amplified Space (Lafayette, CO) www.amplifiedspace.com

AmplifiedSpace delivers software-defined power systems, known as WattDots™, that simplify and accelerate spacecraft development. The flexible architecture of these systems eliminates the need for custom power hardware, enabling faster integration and streamlined scaling across multiple missions. With flight-qualified power systems and adaptability from CubeSats to larger platforms, AmplifiedSpace helps customers shorten development timelines and reduce cost without compromising reliability.

Open Orbit (Fort Collins, CO) www.openorbits.org

Open Orbit is Colorado State University's student-run CubeSat team, developing nanosatellite missions. We are commercializing our technology through Ground Station as a Service partnerships with university and industry partners, and by offering direct-to-consumer antenna positioner kits tailored for the HAM radio community. Our vision is to provide value and broaden access to Earth observation and communication technologies.

PrecisionTerra (Superior, CO) https://precisionterra.webflow.io/

PrecisionTerra is developing a software-defined receiver for GPS and other navigation signals that can reliably output accurate positioning information in GPS-degraded environments and conditions (e.g., dense forests, inclement weather). The company was founded on research from the lab of Dr. Jade Morton at the University of Colorado-Boulder and was spun out through the Embark program run by Venture Partners at CU-Boulder. PrecisionTerra has received funding from NASA, the Colorado Office of Economic Development and Trade, and multiple investors including CU-Boulder.

Brint Tech (Fort Collins, CO) https://brint.tech/

Brint Tech is bringing advanced hydrogen sensing solutions to challenging environments. Our optical hydrogen-monitoring system uses advanced analytics for accurate, fast gas detection.

Making Software Greener (Loveland, CO) https://makingsoftwaregreener.com/

Making Software Greener, Ltd. helps organizations cut cloud costs and shrink their carbon footprint. Our continuous audit and optimization platform goes beyond one-time scans, providing ongoing insights that align with FinOps and ESG goals. By integrating with agile workflows, we make it easy for teams to track progress, reduce waste, and run greener, more efficient software.

About Innosphere:

Innosphere accelerates the success of start-up founders building and commercializing technology and science-based companies, using comprehensive incubation programs, modern office and lab spaces, workforce initiatives, grants, and venture capital, Innosphere is an award-winning 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a 27-year history of success in its mission to grow the region’s entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem. Visit www.innosphere.org to learn more.

