Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: OÜ Mersok

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Pant, Eve

Position: Member of the Supervisory Board

Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp

LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75

Notification type: Initial Notification

_____________________________________

Transaction date: 17.01.2020

Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn

Instrument type: Share

ISIN: EE3100004466

Nature of the transaction: Acquisition

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 2,110 Unit price: 0.978 EUR

(2): Volume: 1,000,000 Unit price: 0.980 EUR

(3): Volume: 17,890 Unit price: 0.978 EUR

Aggregated transactions:

(3): Volume: 1,020,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.9800 EUR



Joonas Joost

Advisor to the Management Board

Head of Investor Relations

AS Tallink Grupp

Sadama 5

10111 Tallinn, Estonia

E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee