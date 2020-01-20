Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares – reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis – on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) as follows:
| Trading
Date
(dd/mm/yyyy)
| Stock Exchange
|Number of common shares purchased
| Average price per share
excluding fees
| Consideration excluding fees
(€)
|13/01/2020
|MTA
|3,350
|155.1619
|519,792.25
|14/01/2020
|MTA
|8,037
|156.2032
|1,255,405.20
|15/01/2020
|MTA
|15,238
|155.1217
|2,363,744.40
|16/01/2020
|MTA
|4,055
|154.0006
|624,472.35
|17/01/2020
|MTA
|1
|155.3000
|155.30
|Total
|-
|30,681
|155.2612
|4,763,569.50
Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 17 January 2020, the total invested consideration has been:
resulting in total No. 8,701,479 common shares held in treasury as of 17 January 2020. As of the same date, the Company held 3.38% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.
To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 2,969,005 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for a total consideration of Euro 395,446,678.75.
A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).
(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase.
Attachment
Ferrari N.V.
Maranello, ITALY
FNV Buyback Purchases PR 20.01.2020 (ENG)FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: