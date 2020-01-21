SINGAPORE, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announces the appointment of Shai Ganu as its Executive Compensation Global Practice Leader.



In his new role, Shai is responsible for leading the executive compensation team globally. With a team of over 400 consultants across six continents, the company’s market-leading executive compensation consulting practice is one of the world’s largest. Shai will be based in Singapore.

Commenting on the appointment, Mark Reid, global head of Rewards at Willis Towers Watson (WTW) said: “Shai is a renowned expert and thought leader on issues related to executive compensation, board effectiveness and human-capital governance. With his innovative mindset and experience working with both Boards and management, Shai is extraordinarily well positioned to lead our team in helping clients design pay arrangements that are aligned with performance, balance the interests of key stakeholders and stand up to external scrutiny.”

Shai said: "How executive pay is set, managed and communicated is becoming increasingly sensitive. Executive pay programs have also become more complex. The evolution of corporate governance models around the world behooves us to support our clients’ boards and management teams to navigate these complex changes. I am excited for this opportunity to work with our colleagues globally and provide trusted advisory support to our clients to help balance the interests of all stakeholders”.

About Willis Towers Watson

