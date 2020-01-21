Hod Hasharon, Israel, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that Altice Portugal’s MEO, the country’s largest fixed broadband and mobile service provider, has chosen Allot Secure, a unified Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) solution to protect the company’s mobile users against a broad range of cyber threats and to provide parental control both on and off-network. The Allot Secure solution is a first-of-its-kind multi-layered platform that integrates network-based and endpoint security. The Allot Secure solution to be implemented by MEO includes the Allot NetworkSecure mass-market network security platform, coupled with endpoint security provided by Allot EndpointSecure.

The combined solution enables rapid mass-market user onboarding for cybersecurity that will protect MEO users anytime and on any network. Subscribers to the Allot cybersecurity solution will pay a monthly fee which is shared between Altice MEO and Allot.

Enabled by the unified Allot Secure solution, Altice MEO will offer its customers a security service to protect them against emerging cybersecurity threats, including malware, phishing, ransomware and crypto-mining. Traditional security add-on solutions offered by operators never gained much traction because they rely on customers to install the protection themselves. Allot unified network-based and endpoint cybersecurity delivers effortless, device-independent end-user security, making it easy for operators like Altice MEO to deliver these security services directly to customers. Allot reports that other telecom customers have achieved double-digit penetration rates with Allot Secure.

NetworkSecure, part of the Allot Secure solution suite, is the market leader in the growing network-based, mass-market cybersecurity category, protecting more than 23M subscribers globally. Coupled with Allot consumer marketing services, the NetworkSecure solution has been proven to achieve penetration rates up to 50%.

“Our millions of mobile users are in need of a proven and hassle-free security solution,” said Tiago Silva Lopes, Director Consumer Products at Altice Portugal/MEO. “With this in mind, we selected Allot to offer a mobile service that cannot be bypassed and removes the burden from our customers by protecting them wherever they are. This solution also enables parents to be worry-free about how their children are using their devices.”

“Altice MEO required a mature, unified solution that combined network and endpoint cybersecurity for their customers,” said Hagay Katz, VP Strategic Accounts, Cyber Security at Allot. “Our unified Allot Secure solution is a perfect fit. With our revenue sharing partnership, MEO can maximize their ARPU while strengthening their brand and increasing loyalty.”

###

Additional Resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog

Follow us on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 23 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

About MEO and Altice

MEO is a brand from Altice Portugal. Founded in 2001 by entrepreneur Patrick Drahi, Altice is a convergent global leader in telecom, content, media, entertainment, and advertising. Altice delivers innovative, customer-centric products and solutions that connect and unlock the limitless potential of its over 50 million customers over fiber networks and mobile broadband. The company enables millions of people to live out their passions by providing original content, high-quality and compelling TV shows, and international, national, and local news channels. Altice delivers live broadcast premium sports events and enables millions of customers to enjoy the most well-known media and entertainment. Altice innovates with technology in its Altice labs across the world. Altice links leading brands to audiences through premium advertising solutions. Altice is also a global provider of enterprise digital solutions to millions of business customers. Altice is present in 10 territories from New York to Paris, from Tel Aviv to Lisbon, from Santo Domingo to Geneva, and from Amsterdam to Dallas. Altice (ATC & ATCB) is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: acceptance of our products by our reseller and customer in EMEA, our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third-party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment

Seth Greenberg Allot 0549222294 sgreenberg@allot.com Ashley Ray Fusion PR for Allot ashley.ray@fusionpr.com Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein Allot Investor Relations +1-646-688-3559 Allot@gkir.com