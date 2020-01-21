TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EGLX) (OTCQB: ENGMF) (FSE: 2AV) is pleased to announce that the Company has received final approval to graduate from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) to the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”). Enthusiast Gaming expects its common shares will commence trading on the TSX under the same ticker symbol “EGLX” on January 27, 2020.



Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming commented, “Graduating to the TSX is an exciting milestone for Enthusiast Gaming and continues to validate our growth, building the largest gaming network in North America.” He continued, “There are almost 2,000 companies listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and in 2019 only 21 companies graduated to the TSX main board, proving that only a small fraction of companies are able to make the transition. We are proud to be one of the first companies to successfully graduate to the TSX in 2020 and provide further visibility and liquidity to shareholders.”

The Company’s common shares will be delisted from the TSXV concurrently with the listing on the TSX. Shareholders will not be required to take any action.

The Company also announces that MZ IR Group and Generation Advisors are no longer providing IR services to the Company.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX.V: EGLX) (OTCQB: ENGMF) (FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest network of communities for gamers and esports fans. Already the largest gaming network in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of three main pillars: Media, Events and Esports. Enthusiast Gaming’s digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels which collectively reach 150 million visitors monthly. The media network generates over 30 billion ad requests and over 1 billion page views per month. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle-based Call of Duty team. Collectively, the integrated ecosystem reaches over 200 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Enthusiast Gaming’s event business, owns and operates Canada’s largest gaming expo, Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, EGLX, ( eglx.com ) and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects. For more information on the Company, visit www.enthusiastgaming.com . For more information on Luminosity Gaming, please visit luminosity.gg.

