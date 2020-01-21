MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM), a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders, today announced it has expanded its executive leadership team by adding Andrew Macan as its new Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer and Corporate Secretary effective January 21, 2020.



“A proven leader with more than 10 years of experience holding executive team roles at multiple corporations, Andrew is an exciting addition to the Neuronetics team,” said Chris Thatcher, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neuronetics. “I have no doubt that Andrew’s accomplished background and seasoned insight will help the Company maintain its position as the market leader in transcranial magnetic stimulation and complement our promise to continue to improve the quality of life for those who suffer from mental illnesses.”

Prior to joining Neuronetics, Mr. Macan was Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc., a Russell 2000 diversified minerals company, from October 2018 until January 2020. He served in roles of increasing responsibility with Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, most recently as General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Americas, and The Chubb Corporation, including as Vice President, Corporate Counsel and Secretary for more than eight years. Mr. Macan began his career in private practice at Ballard Spahr LLP and Dechert LLP. He earned a B.A. in Government from Franklin & Marshall College and his J.D. from Emory University School of Law with distinction and Order of the Coif.

“I am very excited to join Neuronetics, and I look forward to making significant and meaningful contributions to helping the Company achieve its mission of renewing lives by transforming neurohealth,” said Andrew Macan. “I’m grateful to Chris and the team for the opportunity to come aboard at this pivotal moment of growth as the Company continues to advance in the medical technology industry.”

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. Our first commercial product, the NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy System, is a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment that uses transcranial magnetic stimulation, or TMS, to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The system is cleared by the United States Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the treatment of major depressive disorder in adult patients who have failed to achieve satisfactory improvement from prior antidepressant medication in the current episode. Additional information can be found at www.neuronetics.com .

Investor Contact:

Mark R. Klausner

Westwicke Partners

443-213-0501

ir@neuronetics.com