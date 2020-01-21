POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point Blank Enterprises (PBE), a leader in the field of protective body armor, announced today that the Company will showcase its innovative solutions at the 2020 Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trade Show and Conference (SHOT Show). The premier industry event kicks off on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 and will run until Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Sands Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.



“We’re very excited to highlight our most advanced body armor solutions, carrier designs and technology-driven initiatives at this year’s SHOT Show, some of the firsts the industry has seen,” stated Michael Foreman, EVP of International Business Development, Federal Sales and Marketing.

After extensive cooperative research and development between the two companies, Point Blank and First Tactical are pleased to announce the launch of the public safety industry’s first-ever fully integrated apparel and armor line, the V2 Pro Performance System. This ground-breaking solution allows departments to purchase a fully integrated system featuring the V2 performance armor carrier with NIJ Compliant ballistics, shirt and pants. These products shall be designed with Officer Safety as the priority along with the quality and image of the personnel being in the forefront in today’s demanding environment.

Point Blank will also feature its latest Armor Smart Configurator which allows customers to easily view, build, and customize their body armor according to their individual preference for fit, function and protective coverage, all in real-time. The new digital application enhances the product review experience by giving users an opportunity to configure their body armor based on key features such as the ballistic shape, coverage, and NIJ threat level, as well as predefined options. Within minutes, customers can easily view the concealable or tactical vest that best meets their needs.

These cutting-edge solutions, among others, will be on display at the Company’s booth (#11366) in the main exhibit hall. On display will be some of the latest concealable and tactical products offered under the Company’s world-class brands, including:

Delta Wing by Gould & Goodrich: The Delta Wing series holsters are made by a thermal molding process that envelops the weapon from the muzzle end while others wrap from the front or back. This allows the body of the holster to be split at the front and back. The adjustable tension screw is moved low near the trigger guard and the result is a holster that will not bind due to an imperfect draw stroke during dynamic movement. With its patent pending design, Delta Wing provides a sleek new look, Level 1 retention with a minimalist application, and a fast, forgiving draw.

Compression Carrier by Point Blank Body Armor: Exceptionally lightweight with an ultra-low profile fit, this specially contoured vest fits ergonomically and allows the wearer to have optimum protective coverage with maximum maneuverability. Constructed of highly durable stretch material that moves like a second skin, the Compression carrier provides unparalleled covert protection for around the clock performance.

Tactical Body Armor Systems with Tank Track™ Technology by Paraclete: Paraclete offers several new tactical carriers including the SRV, Bikini, ARMIS Gen II, and APC, designed with advanced laser-cut lightweight composite material, TANK TRACK™ with Debris Management System (DMS). TANK TRACK™ with DMS is a proprietary design engineered to provide superior puncture, abrasion and water resistance. TANK TRACK™ with DMS has a two-fold design which limits the amount of debris being introduced into the vest and allows for any remaining water and/or debris to easily exit without compromising the functionality of the vest.

“Point Blank remains committed to making the highest-performing, most comfortable, and safest ballistic solutions. Our newly expanded V2 line of fully integrated apparel and body armor, holsters and carrier systems that support the increasing demand for more modular, scalable and adaptable capabilities, reflects this,” stated Daniel Gaston, CEO. “We look forward to joining our law enforcement officers -- the men and women who depend on our life-saving products at SHOT Show to collaborate on developing the next generation of protective systems.”

The SHOT Show is the largest, all-inclusive trade show for professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting and law enforcement industries. It is the world's foremost exposition of combined firearms, ammunition, law enforcement, cutlery, outdoor apparel, optics and related products and services. Professionals from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are expected to be in attendance. For additional insights, visit www.shotshow.org.

About Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

Point Blank Enterprises, Inc. (“PBEI”) is a leading provider of high-performance protective solutions, including bullet, fragmentation, and stab resistant apparel and related accessories. Through its key brands, Point Blank Body Armor, Protective Apparel Corporation of America (PACA), Protective Products, PARACLETE®, The Protective Group (TPG), Advanced Technology Group (ATG), First Tactical, and Gould & Goodrich (G&G), the Company ranks as the largest global supplier of ballistic armor systems and systems integrator in the world. The Company’s ballistic solutions have been credited with saving countless lives for the most important customers in the world, including the U.S. Armed Forces, Department of Defense, Federal Government and law enforcement, corrections and security personnel, both domestically and abroad. For more information on our Company, please visit our website at www.pointblankenterprises.com .

PBE Company Contact: