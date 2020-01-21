CHICAGO, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury , a digital treasury management platform provider, today announced key highlights from 2019 and plans for 2020.



“2019 was a record-setting year for GTreasury, with unprecedented growth and the largest number of new customer acquisitions and total customer count in our history,” said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO of GTreasury. “However, it’s our dedication to helping our customers reach new heights that has resulted in numerous industry awards and, most telling, marked growth within our existing customer base. Customers around the world tell us repeatedly that they are excited about what they can accomplish with GTreasury in 2020 and beyond.”

GTreasury’s 2019 highlights and recognition include:

Global growth and momentum: The industry continues to respond to GTreasury’s innovation and customer focus. The company saw considerable strategic growth throughout 2019, including record-breaking growth in revenues, 60+ new customers, and payments now going into 167 countries. GTreasury also added a number of executives with deep treasury experience and broad experience scaling businesses.



The industry continues to respond to GTreasury’s innovation and customer focus. The company saw considerable strategic growth throughout 2019, including record-breaking growth in revenues, 60+ new customers, and payments now going into 167 countries. GTreasury also added a number of executives with deep treasury experience and broad experience scaling businesses. Product innovation : In 2019, GTreasury continued to consolidate its cash, payments, and risk solutions into a single core product offering. In addition, the company made a number of innovations, including the integration of the Goldman Sachs Liquidity Solutions Portal into the GTreasury workflow. The integrated connection between the two platforms allows treasurers to seamlessly execute money market and short-term liquidity transactions.



: In 2019, GTreasury continued to consolidate its cash, payments, and risk solutions into a single core product offering. In addition, the company made a number of innovations, including the integration of the Goldman Sachs Liquidity Solutions Portal into the GTreasury workflow. The integrated connection between the two platforms allows treasurers to seamlessly execute money market and short-term liquidity transactions. Industry recognitions: TMI Awards: GTreasury customers Hitachi and ONEOK received top Corporate Recognition Awards from Treasury Management International (TMI). Hitachi was awarded the 2019 Top Treasury Team of the Year and ONEOK won for Best API Project. IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled Enterprise Treasury and Risk Management Applications: IDC recognized GTreasury as a “major player” in the 2019 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and cloud-enabled enterprise treasury and risk management applications. The analyst firm concluded that GTreasury “allows users to manage financial instruments from initiation through maturity in a centralized workflow. This allows users to act on the downstream events for resets, confirmations, exercises/expiry, renewals, and limits.” Association for Financial Professions 2019 Pinnacle Award Finalist: Robert W. Baird & Co collaborated with GTreasury on an innovative, API-enabled transaction assignment and posting project for automated reconciliation matching. Baird’s submission focused on intelligent automation; to overcome the labor-intensive process of the settlement cycle for $208B in client accounts, Baird combined a multi-tenant software-as-a-service (SaaS) treasury management system (TMS), application programming interface (API) technology and the principles of robotic process automation (RPA). APIs were critical to success, as they allowed the TMS to speak with the front and back office systems to validate the record. In addition, Baird now has an API web server that is being leveraged for applications across the company to support the business. TMI Award for Best Customer Experience: GTreasury won the Best Customer Experience Award for Innovation and Excellence by Treasury Management International (TMI). The award recognizes GTreasury’s superior customer service and the usability of its single SaaS solution for treasury and risk management. Global Finance 2019 Best Digital Technology in Treasury Management: GTreasury was recognized by Global Finance magazine for its modern SaaS treasury management system with a 2019 award for Best Application/Use of Digital Technologies in Treasury Management. GTreasury offers a single solution for integrated cash management and risk management capabilities. Bobsguide 2019 Payments Ranking: GTreasury won Best Liquidity Management Solution for delivering real-time cash and liquidity management through its secure, centralized solution for end-to-end cash visibility. With its highly configurable worksheets underpinning its cash positioning, cash forecasting, reconciliation and in-house banking, customers dynamically manage liquidity requirements – as well as minimizing the cost and time associated with moving cash internally. ARW Top Cloud Solution for Treasury and Risk Management: GTreasury won top cloud solution for the Treasury and Risk Management category. Apps Run the World releases an annual study that ranks and analyzes the explosive growth of the world’s largest treasury and risk management enterprise applications vendors by their treasury and risk management software revenues. Adam Smith Awards 2019 – Harnessing Technology with GTreasury: Robert W. Baird & Co and GTreasury were awarded Treasury Today’s coveted Adam Smith Award for Harnessing the Power of Technology. The honors went to GTreasury’s SaaS platform for integrated cash management and risk management; Baird collaborated with GTreasury on an API-enabled transaction assignment and posting project for automated reconciliation matching. Treasury & Risk’s Alexander Hamilton Awards – 2019 Silver Award in Treasury Excellence: GTreasury was recognized for its SaaS-based API-enabled platform that connected Robert W. Baird and Co’s new treasury workstation to both the company’s banking portals and its internal customer database, for reconciling account information.



A preview of GTreasury in 2020:

GTreasury set a critical goal in 2019 to consolidate cash, payments and risk solutions into a single core product offering. With that in place, GTreasury is now focusing on additional modules and enhanced services to better serve its clients in 2020. These include:

Advanced cash forecasting driven by machine learning: In the first half of 2020, GTreasury will introduce machine learning and additional innovations for world-class cash forecasting.



In the first half of 2020, GTreasury will introduce machine learning and additional innovations for world-class cash forecasting. Better customer onboarding: 72 percent of GTreasury customers purchase add-on services to their GTreasury solution each year. The company plans to use its own automation expertise to improve implementation processes – providing customers with faster and more seamless implementations.



72 percent of GTreasury customers purchase add-on services to their GTreasury solution each year. The company plans to use its own automation expertise to improve implementation processes – providing customers with faster and more seamless implementations. Global support: GTreasury will continue to expand its global support program to allow treasury professionals around the world access to the GTreasury support team.

