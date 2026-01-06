GTreasury Acquires Solvexia to Revolutionize Reconciliation and Regulatory Reporting

CHICAGO and SAN FRANCISCO and SYDNEY, Jan. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury , a Ripple Solution, today announced the acquisition of Solvexia, a leading provider of no-code financial automation, data management, and analytics solutions. The acquisition expands GTreasury’s platform to automate reconciliation and regulatory reporting across treasury, finance, and compliance operations, addressing one of the most persistent challenges facing finance teams: manual, spreadsheet-driven processes that increase operational risk and audit exposure.

By combining GTreasury’s proven treasury management and digital asset infrastructure with Solvexia’s reconciliation and regulatory reporting automation, the platform delivers a unified approach to treasury, finance, and compliance operations, helping organizations reduce risk, improve accuracy, and meet growing regulatory demands.

"Today's acquisition of Solvexia removes the boundaries between treasury management, reconciliation, and compliance reporting," said Renaat Ver Eecke, CEO of GTreasury. "Organizations shouldn't rely on manual processes that introduce fraud risk, disclosure weaknesses, and audit exposure when automation can deliver near-perfect accuracy and complete transparency. The integration of GTreasury's capabilities with Solvexia's automation platform delivers unprecedented visibility and control across the entire finance function, protecting CFO reputation while ensuring governance and regulatory compliance."

Together, GTreasury and Solvexia deliver a comprehensive finance platform that provides:

End-to-end reconciliation automation across payment gateways, banking systems, ERPs, and internal records, spanning both fiat and digital asset transactions, to identify fraudulent fund flows, detect revenue leakage, and verify intercompany settlements.

across payment gateways, banking systems, ERPs, and internal records, spanning both fiat and digital asset transactions, to identify fraudulent fund flows, detect revenue leakage, and verify intercompany settlements. Embedded governance and controls that bring clarity to approval processes and reduce risk from manual, spreadsheet-driven workflows.

that bring clarity to approval processes and reduce risk from manual, spreadsheet-driven workflows. Enterprise-class regulatory reporting, transforming complex, multi-jurisdictional submissions from weeks to hours.

transforming complex, multi-jurisdictional submissions from weeks to hours. Built-in audit readiness, with complete audit trails, version control, and approval workflows to help finance teams meet close deadlines and prevent material weaknesses in disclosure.





"Organizations are simultaneously managing traditional banking relationships and exploring digital assets, all while facing increasing regulatory scrutiny across multiple jurisdictions," said Adem Turgut, CEO of Solvexia. "The combination of Solvexia's automation capabilities with GTreasury's infrastructure extends the platform to ensure it's not just ready for today's challenges: it's built for the future of finance with the governance and audit controls required to protect organizations from regulatory liabilities."

Trusted by more than 1,000 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury brings four decades of treasury leadership, enabling finance teams to connect, consolidate, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flow and capital structures. With the acquisition of Solvexia, GTreasury further advances its “No Friction, No Boundaries” vision, delivering a unified, enterprise-grade platform that automates reconciliation, strengthens compliance, and equips finance leaders with the controls and visibility required to operate with confidence.

About GTreasury

GTreasury, a Ripple Solution, is the pioneer and global leader in Digital Treasury Solutions for the Office of the CFO. For nearly four decades, GTreasury has delivered industry-leading solutions spanning cash, payments, debt, derivatives, investments, and exposures. Trusted by over 1,000 customers across 160+ countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures while enabling instant, global liquidity execution through Ripple's digital asset infrastructure. GTreasury was acquired by Ripple in 2025.

About Solvexia

Solvexia helps Finance teams reduce the time and effort needed to combine, reconcile, map, and analyze data by automating Finance, Tax, and Compliance processes. The platform enables organizations to combine, transform, and analyze all data to produce insights and analytics in minutes instead of days, reduce human error by up to 98%, and embed Enterprise-Class governance and audit capabilities across critical finance processes.

Contact Information

Media Inquiries:

Ripple Communications [press@ripple.com]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38463a6a-f307-4c72-be5e-1da6d730a61d