GTreasury Launches GSmart Risk Insights to Turn Complex Exposure Data into Board-Ready Intelligence

CHICAGO, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury , a Ripple solution delivering adaptable treasury solutions for the Office of the CFO, today launched GSmart Risk Insights , an AI-powered risk insights engine embedded into GTreasury’s extensive Exposure Management capabilities. Built on the GSmart AI platform , GSmart Risk Insights interprets interest rate and foreign exchange exposures, detects anomalies and policy breaches, and produces executive-ready narratives.

Treasury teams must turn multi-dimensional exposure data into clear guidance for business leaders at a pace that keeps up with markets. However, manual chart reviews, cross-sheet synthesis, and board material creation absorb hours and make key decisions more reactive than strategic. GSmart Risk Insights brings that work into the application by highlighting the most material data points, explaining complex visuals in plain language with relevant context, and producing executive-ready summaries on demand so teams can brief leaders with confidence.

“CFOs and treasurers need immediate clarity on risk positions to take confident paths forward, especially in volatile markets,” said Ben Hipwell, Senior Director of Product Management, GTreasury. “GSmart Risk Insights shifts teams from firefighting to optimization. We put intelligent analysis inside Exposure Management, so users spend less time interpreting charts and more time acting on them.”

Several AI-powered capabilities for risk workflows are built into GSmart Risk Insights, including:

Spotlight Panel surfaces key portfolio data points including policy breaches, approaching maturities, material cost changes, and hedge ratio deviations.

surfaces key portfolio data points including policy breaches, approaching maturities, material cost changes, and hedge ratio deviations. Insights Panel provides click-through explanations with drivers, context, history, and risk implications.

provides click-through explanations with drivers, context, history, and risk implications. Executive Summary Generator creates clean narratives for board packs and stakeholder updates.

creates clean narratives for board packs and stakeholder updates. Contextual Risk Analysis adds relevant market and business context to explain what’s driving current exposures.

Teams keep full control and visibility over every AI-generated output with traceability back to source data.

GSmart Risk Insights sits inside current Exposure Management workflows. Teams use familiar and intuitive interfaces with no disruption to current processes or extensive retraining. Key benefits include:

Turning hours of manual exposure analysis into instant insights

Surfacing and explaining critical risks that might be missed

Producing board-ready summaries on demand

Letting teams focus on optimization instead of data gathering

Understanding risk drivers with historical and market context

Maintaining audit trails and explainability for every insight

“Today’s launch reinforces our commitment to delivering AI-powered solutions that create measurable value for our industry,” said Mark Johnson, Chief Product Officer at GTreasury. “We focused on the hardest parts of risk analysis, including interpreting complex visuals, identifying what truly matters, and explaining it clearly to executives. Now teams can move faster and make decisions with confidence.”

GSmart Risk Insights follows the security, governance, and data-protection standards of the GSmart AI platform. That includes alignment with ISO/IEC 42001 and ISO/IEC 27001, EU AI Act readiness, tenant-level data isolation, no customer data used for model training, and full traceability from each insight to its source data.

GSmart Risk Insights is available today for GTreasury Risk Management customers. Enhancements for additional risk dimensions are planned.

About GTreasury

GTreasury, a Ripple solution, provides CFOs and Treasurers with The Clarity to Act on strategic financial decisions with the world's most adaptable treasury platform, empowering them to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. Because each company faces different points of complexity and needs, our industry-leading solutions are purposefully designed, and amplified by GSmart AI, to support every stage of treasury complexity, from Liquidity Management and Cash Forecasting to Payments, Risk, and Netting. With GTreasury, financial leaders gain comprehensive connectivity across all banks and ERPs to build an orchestrated data environment, enabling rapid value realization with implementations up and running in weeks. Plus, our unmatched industry expertise ensures clients' continued success through dedicated guidance and top-tier support. Trusted by over 1,000 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures.

GTreasury is headquartered in Chicago, with locations serving EMEA (Dublin and London) and APAC (Sydney, Singapore, and Manila).

