GTreasury Wins Double Honors as Best TMS Provider in APAC and Middle East at CorporateTreasurer Awards 2025

CHICAGO and SYDNEY, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTreasury, the global leader in adaptable treasury solutions for the Office of the CFO, today announced its recognition as Best Treasury Management System (TMS) Provider for both the APAC and Middle East regions at the CorporateTreasurer Awards 2025. The long-running annual awards honor treasury technology providers that demonstrate exceptional impact on organizations’ financial and business operations.

Organized by CorporateTreasurer, a trusted resource for finance and treasury leaders in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions, the awards evaluate providers based on innovation, customer feedback, strategic value, and measurable outcomes delivered to clients. Winning in both competitive geographic categories underscores GTreasury’s capabilities and commitment to treasury technology excellence.

GTreasury’s adaptable SaaS-based TMS offers businesses a modern, API-first foundation that enables seamless real-time data integration with global banks and ERP systems. Built for the cloud and designed to scale, GTreasury delivers thorough financial data security, compliance, and high availability across 160 countries, aligned with local data residency and regulatory standards. Regional hubs in Sydney, Singapore, Manila, and strategic support in the Middle East further enhance client proximity and service quality.





Recent innovations, including the launch of GSmart AI, have expanded GTreasury’s competitive advantages. The agentic AI solution eliminates manual effort from treasury tasks like forecasting and risk modeling, replacing it with real-time, compliant automation that enhances financial decision-making. Its explainable, transparent design meets global regulatory requirements including GDPR, CCPA, and the EU AI Act while powering more strategic insights. Additionally, the recent acquisition and integration of CashAnalytics has strengthened GTreasury’s forecasting capabilities, bringing sharper insights into payment patterns and working capital performance.

“Recognition as the Best TMS Provider in APAC and the Middle East is a testament to our continued commitment delivering the treasury solutions customers need to drive results today while being ready for tomorrow,” said Vincent Casanova, General Manager APAC & Member of GTreasury’s Global Executive Management Team. “Treasury and finance teams require rapid deployment, seamless integration, and scalable solutions to succeed; they can’t afford to fall behind with legacy systems. Our advances like GSmart AI are empowering CFOs and treasury teams to confidently navigate complexity and regulatory pressures.”

Clients across APAC and the Middle East report significant operational improvements with GTreasury. “GTreasury gave us unified visibility across all our deals on one platform, simplifying reporting and consolidating processes that previously took much more effort,” said Daniel Kim, the Group Treasury Manager at Seven Group Holdings (SGH). “The flexibility and responsiveness to our needs made all the difference in completing our treasury modernization.”

GTreasury provides CFOs and Treasurers with The Clarity to Act on strategic financial decisions with the world’s most adaptable treasury platform, empowering them to face the challenges of today and tomorrow. Because each company faces different points of complexity and needs, our industry-leading solutions are purposefully designed, and amplified by GSmart AI, to support every stage of treasury complexity, from Liquidity Management and Cash Forecasting to Payments, Risk, and Netting. With GTreasury, financial leaders gain comprehensive connectivity across all banks and ERPs to build an orchestrated data environment, enabling rapid value realization with implementations up and running in weeks. Our unmatched industry expertise ensures clients’ continued success through dedicated guidance and top-tier support. Trusted by over 1,000 customers across 160 countries, GTreasury provides treasury and finance teams with the ability to connect, compile, and manage mission-critical data to optimize cash flows and capital structures. To learn more, visit GTreasury.com.

