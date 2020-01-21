TEMPLE, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspiration, ideation and creation are all surfacing at Wilsonart, a world-class innovator of next-generation engineered surfaces. With surfaces for everything from fine hotels to modern offices to visionary homes, Wilsonart is always finding new ways—rethinking possibilities—to bring designers and clients trend-setting beauty as well as groundbreaking functionality and value. At the 2020 International Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Wilsonart showcases surfaces that draw inspiration from everywhere but are versatile enough to be used anywhere - countertops, cabinets, walls, and everything in between.
“Like vegan leather is to fashion, luxury laminates are the new aesthetic of an awakened design world that is mindful of conservation,” said Gwen Petter, Director of Design, Wilsonart. “We are committed to being exceptional stewards of our planet. Our broad product portfolio is made up of designs that are inspired by the world and nature around us and gives conscientious consumers the gorgeous choices they are looking for.”
Gleaming Quartz, sophisticated Solid Surface, silky smooth Traceless™ and luxurious Laminate – Wilsonart invites KBIS attendees to walk through a slab museum of surface heroes, to touch and feel them and ask themselves some simple questions: “What is the difference between these surfaces?” “What inspires me?” “Am I ready to rethink the possibilities?” The slab museum showcases Wilsonart’s breadth of striking surface materials that are engineered to perform just as beautifully as they look.
Wilsonart Booth Events on Tuesday and Wednesday
Events are happening throughout the day at Wilsonart’s booth #N2053. Join us for:
A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:
About Wilsonart
Wilsonart, a world-leading engineered surfaces company, is driven by a mission to create surfaces people love, with service they can count on, delivered by people who care. The Company manufactures and distributes High Pressure Laminate, Quartz, Solid Surface, Coordinated TFL and Edgebanding and other decorative engineered surfaces for use in the office, education, healthcare, residential, hospitality, and retail markets. Operating under the Wilsonart®, Arborite®, Bushboard™, Durcon®, KML®, Laminart®, Mermaid™, New Leaf, Polyrey®, Ralph Wilson®, Resopal®, Shore™, Technistone® and Wetwall brands, the company continuously redefines decorative surfaces through improved performance and award-winning designs.
For more information and samples visit www.wilsonart.com or connect with us on Facebook, Houzz, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Tammy Weadock
tammy.weadock@wilsonart.com
(254) 207-3444
@tammyweadock
Wilsonart
Temple, Texas, UNITED STATES
wilsonart.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: