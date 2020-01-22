Prosafe SE will release its fourth quarter 2019 results on 6 February 2020 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CET. Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO and Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CET present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.



The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com . It will be possible to ask questions during the presentation by using the Q&A tool embedded in the webcast.



The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



Stavanger, 22 January 2020

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155



Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act