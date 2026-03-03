Prosafe SE: Shareholding disclosure

03 March 2026 following the sale of shares, Burlington Loan Management DAC owns in total 35,253,797 shares in the Company, representing 10% of the total 352,537,966 outstanding shares and votes in the Company, thereby crossing the 10% disclosure threshold in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act Section 4.2. The previous filing was made on 13th November 2025, when Burlington Loan Management DAC owned 52,880,695 shares in the Company, representing approximately 15% of the total 352,537,966 outstanding shares and votes in the Company.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirement in the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 4 2.

