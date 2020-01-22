SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) today announced today that Valle Divino, one of its newest communities, has opened pre-sales. This new community introduces affordable, spacious and innovative single-family homes starting at $99,000. Interested buyers are encouraged to make an appointment to tour the community.



Valle Divino is the Company’s 20-acre project (132 residential lots and 3 commercial lots) located in Ensenada, Baja California roughly 50 miles south of San Diego. Valle Divino is part of a master planned residential community overlooking the internationally-renowned Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Course as well as the Pacific Ocean. Valle Divino also sits on western edge of the Guadalupe Valley, Baja’s premier wine region with over 175 wineries. The Company is completing a second “Test Vineyard” with 14 grapes, including Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Tempranillo, Syrah, Mourvedre, Petit Verdot, Viogner, Bebbiolo, Pinto Not and Zinfandel. Test Vineyards are planted in an effort to see how different grape varieties grow in the same location.

Mauricio Bustamante, ILAL’s Director of Sales, commented: "We are excited to open Valle Divino for pre-sales in anticipation of our grand opening. This new community integrates panoramic views, natural surroundings and will appeal to families at all stages of life. Now is a great time to check out these great pre-sale opportunities."

The Company will be utilizing its sales office at the Bajamar Ocean Front Hotel and Golf Course. Homebuyers interested in learning about Valle Divino and pre-sale opportunities, can get more information by e-mailing Mr. Bustamante at mauricio@ila.company or follow updates on the Company’s website at https://ila.company/valle-divino-resort/ .

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company .

CONTACT:

Investor Relations Contact: 503.464.6502 or IR@ila.company

Sale Contact: Mauricio@ila.company or Toll Free: 877.661.4811