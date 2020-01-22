MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today expanded its offering of surface-mount TMBS® Trench MOS Barrier Schottky rectifiers with 16 new 2 A and 3 A devices in the eSMP® series low profile SMP (DO-220AA) package. The Vishay General Semiconductor rectifiers feature a wide range of reverse voltages from 45 V to 200 V, while their 3 A rating is the industry’s highest for the SMP package to increase power density.

With their forward voltage drop down to 0.36 V for 2 A and 0.37 V for 3 A devices, the rectifiers released today reduce power loss and improve efficiency in high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, and freewheeling and polarity protection diodes for commercial and industrial applications. The devices are also available in AEC-Q101 qualified versions for automotive applications.

The new rectifiers feature a maximum operating junction temperature up to +175 °C and an MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of +260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free.

Device Specification Table:

Part #IF(AV) (A)VRRM (V)IFSM (A)VF at IF and TJTJ max. (°C)
VF (V)IF (A)TA (°C)
V2PL45L245500.362125150
V3PL45345800.373125150
V2P6X260500.512125175
V2P6L260500.452125150
V2PM6L260500.482125175
V3P6360600.483125150
V3P6L360800.443125150
V3PM6360800.473125175
V2PM10L2100500.582125175
V3PM103100800.583125175
V2PM12L2120500.62125175
V3PM123120800.613125175
V2PM15L2150500.642125175
V3PM153150800.643125175
V2P22L2200500.682125175
V3P223200600.73125175

Samples and production quantities of the new TMBS rectifiers are available now, with lead times of eight weeks for larger orders.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay’s product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

TMBS and eSMP are registered trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheets:
http://www.vishay.com/doc?48626 (TMBS Rectifiers in SMP (DO-220AA) Package)

Link to product photo:
https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157712545613166

For more information please contact:
Vishay Intertechnology
Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400
peter.henrici@vishay.com  
 or
Redpines
Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233
bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com