Vishay Intertechnology AEC-Q200 Qualified Thick Film Chip Resistors Feature Ultra Compact 0201 Case Size

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified thick film chip resistors in the ultra compact 0201 case size. Offering a miniature footprint of just 0.6 mm by 0.3 mm by 0.23 mm, the CRCW0201-AT e3 series devices provide designers with a reliable, space-saving solution for automotive, industrial, and telecommunications applications.

Compared to devices in the next-larger 0402 case size, the resistors released today are available at a competitive price, while reducing PCB requirements by 50 %. For designers, this supports the ongoing downsizing trend in modern electronics, while maintaining stable electrical performance and high reliability.

Despite their small size, CRCW0201-AT e3 series resistors deliver a power rating of 0.05 W at +70 °C and operating voltage of 30 V. The devices operate over a temperature range from -55 °C to +155 °C and are available with a wide range of resistance values from 10 Ω to 1 MΩ (0 Ω jumper), with tolerances of ± 1 % and ± 5 % and TCR of ± 200 ppm/K.

RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, CRCW0201-AT e3 series resistors feature a protective coating designed for electrical, mechanical, and climatic protection. Suitable for automatic soldering using reflow or vapor phase, the devices’ pure matte tin plating provides compatibility with lead (Pb)-free and lead-containing soldering processes.

Samples and production quantities of the CRCW0201-AT e3 series are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?20131 (CRCW0201-AT e3)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720332027904

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com