Vishay Intertechnology Standard Thick Film Chip Resistors Combine Sulfur Resistance With Long Term Stability

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new series of AEC-Q200 qualified standard thick film chip resistors. The RCA-SR e3 series combines proven sulfur resistance with long term stability in five compact case sizes for automotive, industrial, and telecommunications applications.

Designed for use in sulfur-containing environments, the resistors released today provide a sulfur withstand capability in accordance with ASTM B809-25, demonstrating a maximum resistance drift of 1 % after 1000 h at 60 °C. Competing devices are tested at the same temperature for shorter duration. In addition, the RCA-SR e3 series ensures high stability across challenging environmental conditions, with ΔR/R ≤ 1 % after 1000 h of rated power at 70 °C.

Available in 0201, 0402, 0603, 0805, and 1206 case sizes, the resistors provide power ratings up to 0.25 W and an operating voltage range from 30 V to 200 V. The devices offer a wide resistance range from 10 Ω up to 10 MΩ, with tolerances of ± 1 % and ± 5 % and TCR of ± 100 ppm/K and ± 200 ppm/K.

RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, RCA-SR e3 series resistors feature a protective coating designed for electrical, mechanical, and climatic protection. Suitable for automatic soldering using wave, reflow, or vapor phase, the devices’ pure matte tin plating provides compatibility with lead (Pb)-free and lead-containing soldering processes.

Device Specification Table:

Part number RCA0201-SR e3 RCA0402-SR e3 RCA0603-SR e3 RCA0805-SR e3 RCA1206-SR e3 Case size 0201 0402 0603 0805 1206 Resistance

range 10 Ω to 1 MΩ;

jumper (0 Ω) 10 Ω to 10 MΩ;

jumper (0 Ω) Resistance

tolerance ± 1 %; ± 5 % TCR ± 200 ppm/k ± 100 ppm/K; ± 200 ppm/K Power rating

P 70 0.05 W 0.1 W 0.125 W 0.25 W 0.25 W Operating

voltage 30 V 75 V 75 V 150 V 200 V Operating

temperature

range -55 °C to +155 °C



Samples and production quantities of the RCA-SR e3 series are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

