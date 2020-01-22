LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes Angela Reddock-Wright to its roster of neutrals. Reddock-Wright will be based in the Los Angeles office and is available for mediations statewide.



“We are excited to welcome Angela aboard. Her outstanding litigation background in employment matters, as well as her arbitration, mediation and workplace investigation experience, brings depth and diversity to our talented roster of employment neutrals,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Drohan, Executive Vice President with Judicate West. “Angela has a deep passion for people, peace and resolution, which drives her mediation practice and endears her to all involved parties. She will be a fantastic resource for our clients in the region and statewide.”

With nearly 25 years of combined legal experience as a litigator and mediator, Reddock-Wright has handled a variety of matters, including employment issues such as wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination and wage and hour claims. She also developed a specialty in handling highly sensitive hazing and bullying cases involving K-12 schools, colleges and universities. Reddock-Wright founded her own boutique dispute resolution firm, the Reddock Law Group, in 2011 following 15 years as a labor and employment litigator.

Reddock-Wright has demonstrated strong commitment to the field of mediation and conflict resolution, volunteering with the U.S. District Court, Central District of California and serving as president of the Southern California Mediation Association in 2019. She is also an adjunct professor in the Negotiations, Conflict Resolution and Peace program at California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Named a 2020 Best Lawyer for employment and labor law and a Southern California Super Lawyer every year since 2011, Reddock-Wright was named among the Daily Journal’s “Top Women Lawyers” and “Top Labor and Employment Lawyers” in 2018 and 2019. She earned her J.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law (1995) and her B.A., cum laude, from Amherst College (1991). She completed her mediation training at the Straus Institute of Dispute Resolution at Pepperdine University School of Law.

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil cases. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals and an experienced team of ADR professionals who is dedicated to delivering the gold standard in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.