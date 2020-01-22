Record quarterly revenue of $852 million during the fiscal first quarter of 2020





GAAP diluted EPS of $1.03





Non-GAAP adjusted diluted EPS of $1.00, excluding a net benefit of $0.03 per share related to special tax items





Initiates fiscal second quarter 2020 revenue guidance of $790 to $830 million with GAAP diluted EPS of $0.80 to $0.90, excluding any non-recurring charges

NEENAH, Wis., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 4, 2020, and guidance for its fiscal second quarter ending April 4, 2020.

Three Months Ended Jan 4, 2020 Jan 4, 2020 Apr 4, 2020 Q1F20 Results Q1F20 Guidance Q2F20 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in millions) $ 852 $780 to $820 $790 to $830 Operating margin 4.7 % 4.5% to 4.9% 4.0% to 4.5% Diluted EPS (1) $ 1.03 $0.87 to $0.97 $0.80 to $0.90 Summary Non-GAAP Items (2) Adjusted diluted EPS (1) $ 1.00 Return on invested capital (ROIC) 14.7 % Economic return 5.9 % (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.17 for Q1F20 results, $0.18 for Q1F20 guidance and $0.21 for Q2F20 guidance. Q2F20 guidance excludes any non-recurring charges.

(2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.



Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Information

Won 30 manufacturing programs during the quarter, representing $167 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Trailing four quarter wins total $843 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Purchased $6.3 million of our shares at an average price of $69.82 per share under our existing share repurchase program

Todd Kelsey, President and CEO, commented, “I am pleased with our strong performance in the fiscal first quarter, during which we delivered record quarterly revenue of $852 million and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.00, each result exceeding the high end of our expectations entering the quarter. This revenue represents 11% growth over the comparable period in fiscal 2019 and 5% growth sequentially. Our Healthcare/Life Sciences sector exceeded our expectations coming into the quarter as our team responded to increased demand from several of our customers. The Industrial/Commercial sector was exceptionally strong as we capitalized on further strengthening in the semiconductor capital equipment sub-sector. Our global teams continue to prioritize operational excellence, and through that focus delivered fiscal first quarter operating margin of 4.7%."

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, “During the fiscal first quarter, we generated $61 million in free cash flow, a result that was above our projections. Compared to the prior year fiscal first quarter during which we had cash outflows of $58 million, this quarter’s strong result positions us well to generate over $100 million in free cash flow for fiscal 2020. Fiscal first quarter cash cycle of 71 days was favorable to our expectations and sequentially lower by 9 days, as we benefited from continued progress on our working capital initiatives. Over the past two quarters we have reduced our cash cycle by 18 days, largely due to our success with these initiatives.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “As we look ahead to the fiscal second quarter, we expect revenue to moderate from the exceptionally strong fiscal first quarter. As such, we are guiding revenue in the range of $790 to $830 million. We anticipate revenue at this level will lead to GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $0.80 to $0.90, excluding any non-recurring charges, a projection that is impacted by seasonal payroll costs and the pause of two larger programs in our engineering organization. We are proactively responding to these program pauses by strategically repositioning our Boulder Design Center to co-locate with our existing manufacturing facility in Boise, ID, creating an Aerospace and Defense Center of Excellence. This combination of engineering and manufacturing services will provide the synergies and cost advantages of a campus environment while delivering a compelling service offering for our customers in the Aerospace and Defense sector.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “Our outlook for fiscal 2020 remains generally unchanged from previous expectations as we anticipate sequentially increasing revenue during the second half of the fiscal year. Coupling this with our largely stable end-markets, a talented work force focused on delighting our customers, and our comprehensive service offerings, we anticipate solid operating performance with a return to operating margin within our target range of 4.7% to 5.0%. This would lead to robust EPS expansion for the fiscal year.”

Quarterly Comparison Three Months Ended Jan 4, 2020 Sept 28, 2019 Dec 29, 2018 (in thousands, except EPS) Q1F20 Q4F19 Q1F19 Revenue $ 852,409 $ 810,195 $ 765,544 Gross profit 79,190 77,789 72,383 Operating income 39,934 37,527 36,951 Net income 31,006 36,831 22,226 Diluted EPS 1.03 1.23 0.69 Adjusted net income (1) 30,192 27,788 29,261 Adjusted diluted EPS (1) 1.00 0.93 0.91 Gross margin 9.3 % 9.6 % 9.5 % Operating margin 4.7 % 4.6 % 4.8 % Adjusted operating margin (1) 4.7 % 4.8 % 4.8 % ROIC (1) 14.7 % 13.1 % 14.6 % Economic return (1) 5.9 % 4.1 % 5.6 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return, and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

The Company measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects the Company’s market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 54% of revenue during the fiscal first quarter, up three percentage points from the fiscal fourth quarter of 2019.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Jan 4, 2020 Sept 28, 2019 Dec 29, 2018 Q1F20 Q4F19 Q1F19 Americas $ 353 $ 344 $ 354 Asia-Pacific 451 416 378 Europe, Middle East, and Africa 85 81 73 Elimination of inter-segment sales (37 ) (31 ) (39 ) Total Revenue $ 852 $ 810 $ 766





Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Jan 4, 2020 Sept 28, 2019 Dec 29, 2018 Q1F20 Q4F19 Q1F19 Healthcare/Life Sciences $ 312 37 % $ 311 38 % $ 301 39 % Industrial/Commercial 310 36 % 264 33 % 219 29 % Aerospace/Defense 172 20 % 174 21 % 123 16 % Communications 58 7 % 61 8 % 123 16 % Total Revenue $ 852 $ 810 $ 766

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return, and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for the fiscal first quarter was 14.7%. The Company defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a two-quarter period for the fiscal first quarter. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease liabilities, less cash and cash equivalents. The Company’s weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2020 is 8.8%. ROIC for the fiscal first quarter less the Company’s weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 5.9%.

Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended January 4, 2020, cash flows provided by operations was $74.7 million, less capital expenditures of $13.7 million, resulting in free cash flow of $61.0 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Jan 4, 2020

Q1F20 Sept 28, 2019

Q4F19 Dec 29, 2018

Q1F19 Days in Accounts Receivable 49 55 51 Days in Contract Assets 12 10 10 Days in Inventory 87 87 105 Days in Accounts Payable (61 ) (55 ) (68 ) Days in Cash Deposits (16 ) (17 ) (15 ) Annualized Cash Cycle * 71 80 83 * We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

What: Plexus Fiscal 2020 Q1 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast When: Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast at the investor relations section of the Plexus website, https://plexus.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events, where a slide presentation reviewing fiscal first quarter 2020 results will also be made available ahead of the conference call.





Conference call at +1.800.708.4540 with passcode: 49281293



Replay: The webcast will be archived on the Plexus website and available via telephone replay at

+1.888.843.7419 or +1.630.652.3042 with passcode: 49281293

Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford

+1.920.751.3612

heather.beresford@plexus.com

About Plexus

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product’s lifecycle. For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; the effects of U.S. Tax Reform and of related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and tax matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business (including as a result of the United Kingdom’s pending exit from the European Union); the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as changes in energy prices, terrorism and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors in our fiscal 2019 Form 10-K.

PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Jan 4, Dec 29, 2020 2018 Net sales $ 852,409 $ 765,544 Cost of sales 773,219 693,161 Gross profit 79,190 72,383 Selling and administrative expenses 39,256 35,432 Operating income 39,934 36,951 Other income (expense): Interest expense (4,132 ) (2,249 ) Interest income 645 525 Miscellaneous (2,173 ) (1,112 ) Income before income taxes 34,274 34,115 Income tax expense 3,268 11,889 Net income $ 31,006 $ 22,226 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.06 $ 0.71 Diluted $ 1.03 $ 0.69 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 29,147 31,403 Diluted 30,065 32,286





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Jan 4, Sept 28, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 252,914 $ 223,761 Restricted cash 2,208 2,493 Accounts receivable 461,705 488,284 Contract assets 107,040 90,841 Inventories 735,803 700,938 Prepaid expenses and other 33,719 31,974 Total current assets 1,593,389 1,538,291 Property, plant and equipment, net 387,509 384,224 Operating lease right-of-use asset 74,111 — Deferred income taxes 14,127 13,654 Other 35,761 64,714 Total non-current assets 511,508 462,592 Total assets $ 2,104,897 $ 2,000,883 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 67,847 $ 100,702 Accounts payable 515,484 444,944 Customer deposits 137,014 139,841 Accrued salaries and wages 52,527 73,555 Other accrued liabilities 117,063 106,461 Total current liabilities 889,935 865,503 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 186,827 187,278 Accrued income taxes payable 59,572 59,572 Long-term operating lease liabilities 36,473 — Deferred income taxes 6,463 5,305 Other liabilities 17,255 17,649 Total non-current liabilities 306,590 269,804 Total liabilities 1,196,525 1,135,307 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 53,226 and 52,917 shares issued, respectively, and 29,222 and 29,004 shares outstanding, respectively 532 529 Additional paid-in-capital 609,168 597,401 Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 24,004 and 23,913, respectively (899,577 ) (893,247 ) Retained earnings 1,208,606 1,178,677 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,357 ) (17,784 ) Total shareholders’ equity 908,372 865,576 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,104,897 $ 2,000,883





PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Jan 4, Sept 28, Dec 29, 2020 2019 2018 Operating income, as reported 39,934 $ 37,527 $ 36,951 Operating margin, as reported 4.7 % 4.6 % 4.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring costs (1) — 1,678 — Adjusted operating income $ 39,934 $ 39,205 $ 36,951 Adjusted operating margin 4.7 % 4.8 % 4.8 % Net income, as reported $ 31,006 $ 36,831 $ 22,226 Non-GAAP adjustments: Special tax impacts (2) (814 ) — 7,035 Restructuring costs, net of tax (1) — 1,502 — Accumulated foreign earnings assertion (3) — (10,545 ) — Adjusted net income $ 30,192 $ 27,788 $ 29,261 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.03 $ 1.23 $ 0.69 Non-GAAP per share adjustments: Special tax impacts (2) (0.03 ) — 0.22 Restructuring costs, net of tax (1) — 0.05 — Accumulated foreign earnings assertion (3) — (0.35 ) — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.00 $ 0.93 $ 0.91 (1 ) During the three months ended September 28, 2019, restructuring costs of $1.7 million, $1.5 million net of taxes, were incurred.

(2) During the three months ended January 4, 2020, there was $1.9M in tax benefits related to US foreign tax credit regulations issued during the quarter, partially offset by $1.1M of tax expense as a result of special tax items.



During the three months ended December 29, 2018, special tax expense of $7.0 million was recorded in accordance with new regulations issued in November 2018 under U.S. Tax Reform. These regulations impacted the treatment of foreign taxes paid.



(3) During the three and twelve months ended September 28, 2019, the Company reasserted that certain historical undistributed earnings of two foreign subsidiaries will be permanently reinvested, which resulted in a $10.5 million benefit.







PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended Jan 4, Sept 28, Dec 29, 2020 2019 2018 Operating income, as reported $ 39,934 $ 142,055 $ 36,951 Restructuring costs + — + 1,678 + — Adjusted operating income $ 39,934 $ 143,733 $ 36,951 x 4 x 4 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 159,736 $ 143,733 $ 147,804 Adjusted effective tax rate x 13 % x 16 % x 15 % Tax impact 20,766 22,997 22,171 Adjusted operating income (tax effected) $ 138,970 $ 120,736 $ 125,633 Average invested capital ÷ $ 942,793 ÷ $ 923,107 ÷ $ 862,528 ROIC 14.7 % 13.1 % 14.6 % Weighted average cost of capital - 8.8 % - 9.0 % - 9.0 % Economic return 5.9 % 4.1 % 5.6 %





Three Months Ended Average Invested Capital Jan 4, Sept 28, Jun 29, Mar 30, Dec 29, Sept 29, Calculations 2020 2019 2019 2019 2018 2018 Equity $ 908,372 $ 865,576 $ 860,791 $ 875,444 $ 905,163 $ 921,143 Plus: Debt and finance leases - current 67,847 100,702 138,976 93,197 8,633 5,532 Operating leases - current (1) (2) 9,185 — — — — — Debt and finance leases - long-term 186,827 187,278 187,581 187,120 187,567 183,085 Operating leases - long-term (2) 36,473 — — — — — Less: Cash and cash equivalents (252,914 ) (223,761 ) (198,395 ) (184,028 ) (188,799 ) (297,269 ) $ 955,790 $ 929,795 $ 988,953 $ 971,733 $ 912,564 $ 812,491





(1 ) Included in Other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets. (2 ) In the fiscal first quarter of 2020, the Company adopted and applied Topic 842 to all leases using the modified retrospective method of adoption. The prior year comparative information has not been restated and continued to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for fiscal 2019 and 2018.



