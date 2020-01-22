Atlanta, GA, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) (“Piedmont”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2019 common stock dividends as described below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Piedmont dividends.

Record Date Paid Date Dividend per Share Ordinary Dividends Capital Gains Unrecaptured Section 1250 Qualified Dividend Section 199A Dividend Rate Nov 30, 2018 Jan 3, 2019 $ 0.16* $ 0.0477090 $ 0.1122910 $ 0.0768741 $ 0.0002181 $ 0.0474909 Feb 28, 2019 Mar 15, 2019 $ 0.21 $ 0.0626187 $ 0.1473813 $ 0.1008973 $ 0.0002863 $ 0.0623324 May 31, 2019 Jun 21, 2019 $ 0.21 $ 0.0626187 $ 0.1473813 $ 0.1008973 $ 0.0002863 $ 0.0623324 Aug 30, 2019 Sep 20, 2019 $ 0.21 $ 0.0626187 $ 0.1473813 $ 0.1008973 $ 0.0002863 $ 0.0623324 Nov 29, 2019 Jan 3, 2020 $ 0.21 $ 0.0626187 $ 0.1473813 $ 0.1008973 $ 0.0002863 $ 0.0623324

*Total distribution paid on January 3, 2019 was $0.21 per share; remaining $0.05 per share was taxable to stockholders in 2018.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located in select sub-markets of major U.S. cities. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its major markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2). For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.

Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:

Computershare, Inc.

866-354-3485

investor.services@piedmontreit.com



