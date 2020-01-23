



Bilia today communicates that the operational earnings for the fourth quarter 2019 were higher than market expectation. Bilia’s operational earnings for the fourth quarter are expected to amount to around SEK 415 M (around SEK 400 M excluding IFRS 16) compared with SEK 296 M for the fourth quarter 2018. The higher result compared to last year was related to both the Service and the Car business, for the Car business primarily to sales of used cars.

The operating profit for the fourth quarter 2019 is expected to amount to around SEK 370 M (around SEK 355 M excluding IFRS 16) compared with SEK 272 M for the fourth quarter 2018. The operating profit of around SEK 370 M for the fourth quarter has been negatively impacted by a one-time write-down of intangible assets in Western Europe, Germany amounting to around SEK 20 M.

The figures are preliminary and not audited by Bilia’s auditors. Complete and audited information will be reported as part of Bilia’s ordinary year-end report on

12 February 2020.

Gothenburg, 23 January 2020

Bilia AB (publ)

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 23 January 2020, at 08:30 CET.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car chains with a leading position within service and sales of cars and transport vehicles. Bilia has 136 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Dacia and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota and Dacia.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of SEK 28.4 bn in 2018 and had 4,785 employees.

