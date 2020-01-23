MACAU, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment has been honored by the global nonprofit environmental disclosure system CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, as one of China’s leading companies in sustainability. Melco received an A- score in recognition of the Company’s leadership in the effective management of carbon and climate change risk, attaining one of the highest ratings amongst disclosing companies in China.

Ms. Denise Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “We are thrilled that our actions towards achieving the major goals set out in Melco’s Sustainability Strategy Above and Beyond are being recognized by globally-acknowledged systems such as CDP. In response to the United Nations’ appeal for businesses to transform environmental goals into bold actions against climate change through the effective management of our environmental impact, we endeavor to continue protecting the environment for our future generations as we continue to embrace responsible development as a catalyst for growth and positive change.”

Melco has achieved several milestones in its long-term commitment towards reducing the use of problematic plastics and promoting circular economy across its global operations. In March 2019, Melco became the first and only hospitality group and integrated resort signatory of New Plastics Economy Global Commitment, a global initiative to tackle plastic waste and pollution, led by the Ellen MacArthur Foundation in collaboration with UN Environment. The Company has developed Macau’s largest solar array by putting in place over 18,000 solar photovoltaic panels covering close to 30,000 square meters of rooftop space at its flagship integrated resort City of Dreams and Studio City.

Established in 2002, CDP operates a global environmental disclosure system to provide a comprehensive and standardized framework for management of environmental impact. CDP supports thousands of companies, cities, states and regions to measure and manage their risks and opportunities on climate change, water security and deforestation.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited



The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), a casino hotel located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban casino resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail and gaming resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), a casino, hotel, retail and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is scheduled to open in 2021 and expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and three satellite casinos with a fourth satellite casino scheduled to open in the coming months (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will also continue to operate the four satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. The Company also holds equity interests in Crown Resorts Limited (“Crown”), a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and which operates two of Australia’s leading integrated resorts, Crown Melbourne Entertainment Complex and Crown Perth Entertainment Complex. In the United Kingdom, Crown operates Crown Aspinalls, a high-end licensed casino in London. Crown’s development projects include the Crown Sydney Hotel Resort at Barangaroo on Sydney Harbour. Crown also holds equity interests in the Aspers Group and Nobu and has interests in various digital businesses. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.