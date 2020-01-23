Incap Corporation        Stock exchange release   January 23, 2020 at 14.50
Inside information

Additional information to Incap's stock exchange release published on 23 January 2020 at 8.00 EET: Incap acquires AWS Electronics Group

Additional information to Incap Corporation’s stock exchange release published today regarding AWS Electronics Group’s financial performance and position.

The historical financial performance and financial position of AWS Electronics Group:

Profit and loss statement    
Currency: pound (GBP in thousands) 2017 2018 2019
Revenue 30 359 33 390 34 958
Total cost of sales -24 264 -26 244 -27 519
Gross profit 6 096 7 145 7 440
Total administrative expenses -5 202 -5 138 -5 294
EBITDA 894 2 007 2 146
Depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items* -1 050 -657 -662
EBIT -157 1 351 1 484
    
*Exceptional items -403 0 0


Balance sheet 30.6.2019  
Currency: pound (GBP in thousands)
Intangible assets 3 214
Tangible assets 931
Fixed assets 4 146
Stocks 5 097
Debtors 6 340
Cash 124
Current assets 11 562
ASSETS 15 708
Equity 56
Non current liabilities 1 524
Current liabilities 14 128
Liabilities 15 652
Equity and liabilities 15 708


The financial year of AWS Electronics Group begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.
AWS Electronics Group applies Financial Reporting Standard 102 ‘The Financial Reporting standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland’ (FRS 102) in their group reporting.

INCAP CORPORATION

INCAP IN BRIEF
Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. At the beginning of 2020 Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and Hong Kong. Incap employs approximately 830 people. Incap's headquarters is based in Helsinki and the share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com 