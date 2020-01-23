Incap Corporation Stock exchange release January 23, 2020 at 14.50

Inside information



Additional information to Incap's stock exchange release published on 23 January 2020 at 8.00 EET: Incap acquires AWS Electronics Group

Additional information to Incap Corporation’s stock exchange release published today regarding AWS Electronics Group’s financial performance and position.

The historical financial performance and financial position of AWS Electronics Group:

Profit and loss statement Currency: pound (GBP in thousands) 2017 2018 2019 Revenue 30 359 33 390 34 958 Total cost of sales -24 264 -26 244 -27 519 Gross profit 6 096 7 145 7 440 Total administrative expenses -5 202 -5 138 -5 294 EBITDA 894 2 007 2 146 Depreciation, amortisation and exceptional items* -1 050 -657 -662 EBIT -157 1 351 1 484 *Exceptional items -403 0 0





Balance sheet 30.6.2019 Currency: pound (GBP in thousands) Intangible assets 3 214 Tangible assets 931 Fixed assets 4 146 Stocks 5 097 Debtors 6 340 Cash 124 Current assets 11 562 ASSETS 15 708 Equity 56 Non current liabilities 1 524 Current liabilities 14 128 Liabilities 15 652 Equity and liabilities 15 708



The financial year of AWS Electronics Group begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.

AWS Electronics Group applies Financial Reporting Standard 102 ‘The Financial Reporting standard applicable in the UK and Republic of Ireland’ (FRS 102) in their group reporting.

