Reference is made to the announcement on 17 January 2020. Mowi ASA has today successfully completed a EUR 200 million 5-year, senior unsecured inaugural green bond issue, marking the first green bond ever issued by a seafood company. The bond issue was significantly oversubscribed attracting solid investor demand from both dedicated green and regular bond investors. The bonds will have a coupon of 3 months EURIBOR + 1.60 % p.a. and an application will be made for a listing on Oslo Børs. Settlement date is expected to be 31 January 2020.

The proceeds from the green bond issue will be used for green projects as further defined by Mowi’s green bond framework which is available on our website.

Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea (as Joint Global Coordinators and Green Bond Advisors), ABN AMRO, Rabobank and SEB acted as Joint Lead Managers for the bond issue.





