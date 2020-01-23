COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI), the authority on contact center excellence, today announced the keynote lineup for Contact Center Expo , taking place May 11th-14th at The Diplomat Resort in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Carla Harris of Morgan Stanley and Duncan Wardle formerly of Walt Disney Company will deliver inspiring presentations around innovation, influential leadership and empowerment.



ICMI Contact Center Expo Keynote Speakers include:

“Leadership - Currency, Change and Creating a Powerful Presence”

Carla Harris , Vice Chairman, Global Wealth Management and Senior Client Advisor, Morgan Stanley

In this inspiring keynote, Carla will share the key components of positioning yourself to maximize your success as a leader. She explores the concepts of performance currency vs. relationship currency, managing through and creating change and how to be an impactful and influential leader.





Duncan Wardle, Former Head of Innovation & Creativity, Walt Disney Company

Faced with increased demands around customer service and expectations, Duncan will walk through the exact steps Walt Disney Company took to turn this problem into a massive opportunity, and how they used it to reshape the way Disney serves its theme park guests, creating a whole new echelon in customer experience. A new level of experience that's frequently deemed to be "magic" by their guests.

“This year’s keynote lineup features two distinguished speakers that will give our audience unique perspectives on influential leadership, innovation and empowerment,” said Patty Caron, Event Director, ICMI. “The 2020 event is a perfect balance of technical knowledge needed to complete day-to-day projects as well as learning opportunities around workplace culture, strategy and productivity.”

ICMI Contact Center Expo takes place May 11th-14th at The Diplomat Resort in Fort Lauderdale, FL. To learn more about #ICMIEXPO 2020 and to register for the event, visit icmi.com/contact-center-expo-conference .

About ICMI

The International Customer Management Institute (ICMI) is the leading global provider of comprehensive resources for customer management professionals -- from frontline agents to executives -- who wish to improve customer experiences and increase efficiencies at every level of the contact center. Since 1985, ICMI has helped more than 50,000 organizations in 167 countries through training, events, consulting, and informational resources. ICMI's experienced and dedicated team of industry insiders, trainers, and consultants are committed to helping you raise the strategic value of your contact center, optimize your operations and improve your customer service. ICMI is brought to you by Informa Tech.

About Informa Tech

Informa Tech is a market leading provider of integrated research, media, training and events to the global Technology community. We're an international business of more than 600 colleagues, operating in more than 20 markets. Our aim is to inspire the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through research, media, training and event brands that inform, educate and connect. Over 7,000 professionals subscribe to our research, with 225,000 delegates attending our events and over 18,000 students participating in our training programs each year, and nearly 4 million people visiting our digital communities each month. Learn more about Informa Tech.

Media Contact:

Briana Pontremoli

Informa Tech

briana.pontremoli@informa.com