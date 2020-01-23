ZEELAND, Mich., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX ), the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car and dimmable glass technologies for the global automotive industry, announced today that it will once again be the presenting sponsor of the Michigan International Auto Show, which runs January 30 to February 2, 2020, at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids. The show is hosted annually by the Grand Rapids New Car Dealers Association (GRNCDA) and produced by ShowSpan, Inc.

This year’s event will showcase hundreds of vehicles from more than two dozen global manufacturers, including sedans, vans, SUVs, trucks, hybrids, sports cars, and more. 2020 will also see the return of the “Million Dollar Motorway,” a room filled with numerous high-end luxury cars, including a one-of-a-kind Aston Martin DBS Superleggera , which was on display earlier this month at Gentex’s booth at the Consumer Electronics Show. The car features a unique camera-based rear vision system jointly developed by Gentex and Aston Martin.

Gentex will also have its own booth at the show, where it plans to display its highly modified, Michigan-themed Chevy Colorado , which has been outfitted for camping and outdoor adventure. The truck features a custom-designed vehicle wrap that depicts various aspects of the Michigan landscape, and is equipped to handle all types of terrain while camping in style. It even includes a built-in YETI jockey box that cools and dispenses your favorite Michigan microbrew from a keg mounted discretely under the vehicle. The truck is also equipped with a variety of Gentex’s digital vision, connected car, and dimmable glass technologies.

This year, the truck gets a companion vehicle: a heavily modified Polaris RZR with a complementary Michigan-themed wrap, a camera-controlled light bar, digital rearview mirror, and other Gentex features.

“We love sponsoring and exhibiting at this show and also its opening night Charity Spectacular. These events not only allow us to show off the technology we’re working on, but also to show our support for the great work being done at the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital,” said Steve Downing, Gentex president and CEO. “We have a unique culture at Gentex, and hopefully you’ll get a glimpse of that when you visit our booth because we’re always on the lookout for new team members.”



If you’d like to discuss employment opportunities, Gentex’s booth will be staffed by recruiting representatives from the Company’s Human Resources Department. As one of West Michigan’s largest employers, and as a growing technology company, Gentex is continually hiring new personnel. The company has immediate openings for production team members, which it recruits for during open interviews that take place every weekday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its 58 E. Riley Street facility in Zeeland, MI.



As an employer, Gentex is known for its world-class facilities, excellent benefits, tremendous work perks, generous bonus structure, and a unique corporate culture that values innovation.



Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Visit the company website at www.gentex.com .

