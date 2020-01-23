Raivo Polding was elected management board member of Osaühing Vettel (subsidiary of AS PRFoods). Raivo Polding was previously working in Osaühing Vettel as a technical manager. Raivo Polding has no shares of AS PRFoods. Besides Raivo Polding, also Indrek Kasela, Jarkko Tapani Alho and Dagni Viskus are members of the mangement board of Osaühing Vettel.





