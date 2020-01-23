HOUSTON, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on January 23, 2020 declared the quarterly dividend of 7.5¢ per share payable on March 2, 2020 to common share record holders as of February 10, 2020.



Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 187 funeral homes in 29 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.

