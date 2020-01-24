Incap Corporation Stock Exchange Release January 24, 2020, at 9.00 a.m. (EET)

Changes in Board/management/auditors

Greg Grace appointed to Incap’s Management Team

Greg Grace has today been appointed Director, Operations Estonia, and Managing Director of Incap Electronics Estonia, and member of Incap Group’s Management Team.

Greg Grace (b. 1971, BA) joined Incap in 2018 and currently holds a position of Director of Business Development at Incap Electronics Estonia. His previous work experiences include the position of CEO, Head of Sales and Member of the Board for Skano Group, Baltic Business Development Manager for Coca-Cola HBC Baltics AS and Managing Director of NSB Kaubanduse AS.

“I am pleased to welcome Greg Grace to join Incap’s Management Team. I am also happy to pass him the responsibilities of Estonian operations as new Managing Director of Incap Estonia”, says Otto Pukk, President and CEO of Incap Group.

As of January 24, 2020, the Management Team of Incap Group consists of Otto Pukk, President and CEO; Greg Grace, Director, Operations Estonia; Murthy Munipalli, Director, Operations India and Sales Asia, and Antti Pynnönen, CFO.

Incap Corporation is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. After the acquisition of AWS Electronics Group in January 2020, Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, Slovakia, U.K and Hong Kong, and the company employs approximately 1300 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.